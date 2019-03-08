Back Heathrow extension group send more than 600 postcards to Labour candidates Dawn Butler and Barry Gardiner

Back Heathrow campaigners deliver 600 postcards to Dawn Butler and Barry Gardiner's Labour offices. Archant

More than 600 postcards from a group of constituents have been sent to Brent Labour General Election candidates Dawn Butler and Barry Gardiner.

Back Heathrow have delivered campaign cards urging them both to back a new runway at Heathrow airport.

Each postcard says hub airports like Heathrow are a force for good and are part of the solution to tackling carbon through cleaner and quieter aircraft and targets for carbon reduction enshrined in law.

Both candidates voted against a third runway in June while sitting MPs.

Back Heathrow executive director, Parmjit Dhanda said the runway was a "project of national importance".

"It is now time to get on and build it," he added.

"It will provide thousands of jobs and apprenticeships to local communities and boost the UK economy.

"We need a new runway in order to remain competitive as a country, particularly at a time of uncertainty over Brexit.

"We know expansion needs to be done sustainably. That includes the building of a green loop for pedestrians and cyclists around the airport and ensuring strict targets are adhered to on carbon emissions, air quality and noise reduction too.

"That is all built into this project."