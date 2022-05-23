Three fire engines and around 15 firefighters were called to the Brent blaze - Credit: LFB

A baby and two other people were rescued from a flat fire in Willesden yesterday.

At around 12.30pm on Sunday - May 22 - three fire engines and around 15 firefighters were called to the blaze on the first floor of a mid-terraced house in Rutland Park.

The occupants were trapped in the flat during the fire but received vital fire safety guidance from one of the Brigade's 999 call handlers, who remained on the phone with them until crews arrived.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus then led the three people to safety.

A woman and baby were assessed and treated on the scene by London Ambulance Crews for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is believed to be an incense stick left unattended.

It was under control by around 1.15pm, with fire crews attending from Park Royal, North Kensington and Hendon stations.

Fire survival guidance usually involves advice such as moving to a room where there is less smoke, putting towels or blankets under the door to reduce exposure to smoke and opening a window if possible.