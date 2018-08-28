Search

Kensal Rise award-winning artist receives another accolade for his knife crime installation

PUBLISHED: 17:31 03 January 2019

Eugene Ankomah picks up the BEFFTA People's Choice Award.

Eugene Ankomah picks up the BEFFTA People's Choice Award.

Archant

An award-winning Kensal Rise artist ended 2018 with yet another trophy in recognition of his thought provoking installations.

Eugene Ankomah picks up the BEFFTA People's Choice Award.

Eugene Ankomah, 38, who lives in Mount Pleasant, was awarded the BEFFTA (Black Entertainment Film Fashion Television and Arts) People’s Choice award 2018 at an event on December 1.

His latest project, Re-Claim: Memories Lived, is an interactive hard-hitting installation on eradicating knife crime which he hopes to bring to Capital City Academy.

In December 2017 the father-of-three won the Best Creative Artist category at the Black British Entertainment (BBE) Awards.

He said: “Receiving this award was quite exciting, but emotional for me.

“All I wanted to do and still do is my bit in highlighting something I truly believe is one of the most tragic issues of our time. It is just not right to see so many young lives lost prematurely.”

