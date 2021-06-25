News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News

Brent disability leader shortlisted for power award

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 7:58 AM June 25, 2021   
Asif Iqbal MBE, President of the Harrow and Brent United Deaf Club

President of the Harrow and Brent United Deaf Club Asif Iqbal MBE has been shortlisted for Shaw Trust’s 2021 Disability Power 100. - Credit: Asif Iqbal

The president of a deaf charity supporting people in Brent has been shortlisted for an award.

Asif Iqbal MBE, who leads the Harrow and Brent United Deaf Club has been shortlisted for Shaw Trust’s 2021 Disability Power 100.

The Disability Power 100 is an annual celebration of the 100 most influential disabled people in the UK, working to break the stigma around disability, creating a more accessible and inclusive world for all.

“I am honoured to be recognised for my work with deaf people," Asif said. "We need to see more deaf and disabled people as influential leaders and role models to be catalyst for change and to inspire our young generations.”

Asif was involved in Brent’s British Sign Language Charter, which was adopted and signed by the chief executive and the leader of Brent Council on January 28 2021.

You may also want to watch:

He was also an adviser during Brent 2020 providing vital advice on accessibility for the borough's deaf residents and met the Duchess of Cornwall at the Brent Culture 2020 launch.

Asif led on Harrow and Brent United Deaf Club’s 10th Anniversary celebration in March 2019.




Most Read

  1. 1 Seven sought over Wembley gang attack that left man with severed ear
  2. 2 JFS rated inadequate amid 'deep-rooted' failings at safeguarding pupils
  3. 3 EFL fixtures release: QPR kick off at home to London rivals Millwall
  1. 4 Police officer denies sexual assaulting woman in Wembley hotel
  2. 5 Survey: Where are the safest and most unsafe where you live?
  3. 6 Photographer seeks people he took pictures of in the early 1990s
  4. 7 Police appeal to locate woman missing from Wembley
  5. 8 Free vaccine walk-in at Central Middlesex Hospital
  6. 9 Wembley firefighter looks back as he retires after 30 years
  7. 10 All you need to know about tickets for Boxpark's Euro 2020 screenings
Charity News
Brent News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

(L_R)Rajae Heslop, Saharded Hassan and Irwin Constable guilty of murdering Leon Maxwell

Gun crime

Men jailed after Leon Maxwell gunned down in Queensbury

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Police released the CCTV image as part of their investigation into indecent exposure on a Kilburn bus

CCTV image released in Kilburn indecent exposure investigation

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
A driver has had a suspected seizure at the wheel of a car in Willesden

Crime

Met officer found guilty of assault after grabbing victim when off duty

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
A seven metre rooftop slide that leads from the main roof terrace of the Robinson building in Wembley Park

Housing

The Wembley flats with camper vans on the roof and furniture wearing boots

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus