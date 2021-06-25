Brent disability leader shortlisted for power award

Published: 7:58 AM June 25, 2021

President of the Harrow and Brent United Deaf Club Asif Iqbal MBE has been shortlisted for Shaw Trust’s 2021 Disability Power 100. - Credit: Asif Iqbal

The president of a deaf charity supporting people in Brent has been shortlisted for an award.

Asif Iqbal MBE, who leads the Harrow and Brent United Deaf Club has been shortlisted for Shaw Trust’s 2021 Disability Power 100.

The Disability Power 100 is an annual celebration of the 100 most influential disabled people in the UK, working to break the stigma around disability, creating a more accessible and inclusive world for all.

“I am honoured to be recognised for my work with deaf people," Asif said. "We need to see more deaf and disabled people as influential leaders and role models to be catalyst for change and to inspire our young generations.”

Asif was involved in Brent’s British Sign Language Charter, which was adopted and signed by the chief executive and the leader of Brent Council on January 28 2021.

You may also want to watch:

He was also an adviser during Brent 2020 providing vital advice on accessibility for the borough's deaf residents and met the Duchess of Cornwall at the Brent Culture 2020 launch.

Asif led on Harrow and Brent United Deaf Club’s 10th Anniversary celebration in March 2019.











