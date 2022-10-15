Major public artwork addresses the transatlantic slave trade

“It’s so important that these hidden pasts are embraced as part of the borough’s history, and it’s brilliant that we now have this space for learning, reflection, gathering, celebrating and dreaming," said Brent leader Cllr Muhammed Butt as a pubic artwork was unveiled, addressing the transatlantic slave trade.

The Anchor, The Drum, The Ship (2022), in Gladstone Park, was created by London-based artist Harun Morrison and horticulturalist Antonia Couling.

The work is presented by Brent Council and Lin Kam Art, and it is the first time a public artwork has been used to acknowledge the contested history of a UK green space, coinciding with Black History Month.

A variety of plant species, native to Britain, the Mediterranean and Africa, across three shapes – the Akan symbol for a double drum, a ship and an anchor – were brought together to evoke themes of Black migration, belonging, communication, music and collective renewal.

Gladstone Park is named after former prime minister William Gladstone whose family owned plantations in the Caribbean and received the largest of all compensation payments made by the Slave Compensation Commission.

The name was identified for review as part of the Commission for Diversity in the Public Realm that launched in 2020 to review statues, street names and landmarks to ensure they reflect London’s rich and diverse history and represent all Londoners.

A permanent history trail detailing the history of the park and the Gladstone family involvement in the transatlantic slave trade will follow later in the month.

The Akwaaba Drummers with Sister Itrisha at the unveiling of The Anchor, The Drum, The Ship in Gladstone Park - Credit: Elliott Franks

Cllr Muhammed Butt, leader of Brent Council, said: “This outstanding public artwork acknowledges the achievements and contributions made to Brent by people of Black heritage and shines a light on some unexplored corners of our local history.

Harun Morrison, said: “I hope the artwork can contribute to a valuable discussion around how representation takes place in public space. Gladstone Park is a microcosm and container of many contested histories, the artwork can be a compass point to navigate this.”

Horticulturist Antonia Couling in Gladstone Park - Credit: Elliott Franks

Planting designer Antonia Couling said: “It has been very moving to be involved in creating this innovative way of interacting with contested history. A public park belongs to everyone, and I hope that this artwork will become a meeting place for recognition, dialogue and understanding.”

Producer Linett Kamala said: “As a Brent-based company whose founder has a personal connection to the transatlantic slave trade, it is an honour for Lin Kam Art to be entrusted to deliver this unique and special commission.

"I hope it will begin to open up a dialogue about this hidden history in the borough, but also celebrate the achievements of those who have contributed so much to the vibrancy of Brent.”

Sister Itrisha and the Akwaaba Drummers launch The Anchor, The Drum, The Ship - Credit: Elliott Franks

Brent-based designer Antonia Couling said: “The Anchor represents not only associations of all kinds with the sea and what is carried on it, but also the shores of Britain. Sedums and blue grass are planted at the extremities of the anchor on the ‘shoreline’.

"Running through the central column and branches, however, is a palette of mainly blues and pinks, hinting at an English meadow with its loose grasses and hovering blooms – such as the gaura and the gentaurea or cornflower – but interspersed are injections of vibrant colour, some shared with the African Adinkra, such as the geum 'totally tangerine’, and some shared with the ship, such as the Salvia nemorosa ‘caradonna’, celebrating the rich cultural mix within those shores.

“The Adinkra drum planting is inspired by Adinkra designs, replicating their bold stripes and sweeps of intense colour. The link between this planting and the Ship’s planting is most evident in the handful of Verbena in the centre, which will wave tall over the strong identity of the African patterns. African plant species such as the salvia africana in the centre, crocosmia and gazania (or African daisy) are included.”

“The ship has a taller spine running along its centre to suggest rigging (fennel, melianthus and verbena). Grasses are interspersed with deep purple salvias, which will waft to give the suggestion of movement. Many of the surrounding plants are also prickly, mirroring the emotions contested history can elicit – that something may seem pleasant enough from a distance, but uncomfortable when seen up close. The low, white Thyme around the edges also hints at sea foam, which is magnified at the front by two agapanthus.”