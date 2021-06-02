Giant gallery of children's vision of Wembley's future unveiled

Published: 5:16 PM June 2, 2021

A giant outdoor gallery has been unveiled on hoardings in Wembley High Road - Credit: AiR

A giant outdoor gallery inspired by an award winning Alperton school teacher, has been unveiled in Wembley.

Schools charity Artists in Residence (AiR), launched by the 2018 winner of the Global Teacher Prize Andria Zafirakou, has unveiled a vision of Wembley’s future following a competition from Brent schoolchildren.

AiR was approached by Brent Council to come up with an innovative way to decorate a giant 100m long hoarding in front of building works on Wembley High Road.

The charity decided to throw it wide open to children’s imagination by inviting pupils to produce their own artwork on the theme “What should Wembley look like in 20 years’ time?”

More than 600 entries were received from children aged 5-18 from seven nearby primary schools as well as Alperton Community School where Andria is based.

“The aim of the competition was to encourage students to use their imagination and to communicate their thoughts on what their local area could be like in the future," Andria said.

Pupils views on fantasy, sustainability environmental preservation and cultural inclusion were taken into consideration.

Andria added: "I couldn’t be more delighted with the incredible response we had.

“The quality of the images produced, along with the ideas the topic clearly prompted, was outstanding.

"Bold colours, bright ideas and huge energy and imagination, as we often find when young people make art.

"There was everything from spaceships to the kinds of outfits pets will be wearing. There was a lot of work featuring bicycles and a clear emphasis on the desire for a greener future, which came through strongly.”

The competition opened in January and closed on February 14 with the public voting for their favourite on the AiR website.

A total of 48 winning artworks were chosen which are being enlarged, printed, and housed in printed frames and fixed to the hoarding in front of Wembley’s Cecil Avenue/High Road regeneration site.

They will be on display for two years and will be formally unveiled next Monday (June 7).

Leader of Brent Council, Councillor Muhammed Butt, congratulated the children who took part.

"It is exciting to think about what the area might look like 20 years from now – and the role that our young people will play.

"I'm looking forward to meeting the young designers at the unveiling of the hoarding.”