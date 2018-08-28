Search

Artists charity sets up its first permanent space in Alperton

PUBLISHED: 11:34 14 January 2019

Graham Chaston, NatWest business development director with Peter Flack, Artists Studio chief

Graham Chaston, NatWest business development director with Peter Flack, Artists Studio chief

A charity has launched it’s first new permanent space in Alperton for the creative community after securing a financial boost from a national bank.

Artists Studio Company (ASC) has secured £3.3million from NatWest to buy and refurbish a permanent site in Ealing Road and another in Croydon.

The 10,000 sq ft Alperton site has studio space for 30 artists and designers and offers tenants free business support and training as part of their lease.

Peter Flack, ASC chief who founded the charity in 1995 when a practising artist himself, has rented and managed 20 sites over the last 23 years, and provided exhibition space for thousands of artists. He said: “A great deal of creative workspace in the capital is under threat because it is held under short term lease agreement.

“Alperton is my charity’s first permanent workspace and a game changer. For the first time, we can put down deep roots and foster a lasting creative community.”

