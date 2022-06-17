Arsenal great Paul Merson shares stories on return to Wembley

Arsenal great Paul Merson was back in Wembley last week - but not so much for his football knowledge.

The former England midfielder, who played from the late 80s to mid 2000s, was at Boxpark to share how he overcame his dyslexia, learning disability, alcohol, and drug addictions.

Merson played for the Gunners from 1985 to 1997 and had spells at Aston Villa and Portsmouth. He has also been open about problems in his personal life.

The 54-year-old is from Harlesden and went to Keble School - making the event, organised by the Jason Roberts Foundation, something of a homecoming.

Wembley councillor Ketan Sheth, who attended the event, said: “It was an insightful conversation. Lots of positive energy and Boxpark was fully packed.”

The Jason Roberts Foundation tweeted: “[It was] an interactive discussion with one of Brent's finest, the midfield maestro Paul Merson, and the story of his journey from Harlesden to the top level of English football.”