Search

Advanced search

Arrests made after Queen's Park shooting

PUBLISHED: 15:13 03 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:18 03 February 2020

A man remains in a critical conidion after being shot in Bravington Road. Picture: Google

A man remains in a critical conidion after being shot in Bravington Road. Picture: Google

Archant

Two men have been arrested following a shooting in Queen's Park on Wednesday, January 29.

On Friday, January 31, a 53-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He has been bailed to return on a date in late February.

On Monday, February 3, a second man, aged 25, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and taken into custody where he remains.

You may also want to watch:

Detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime South (Trident) continue to appeal for witnesses and footage following the shooting on Bravington Road, W9 at around 2.45pm.

A 46-year-old man was found at the scene suffering from gunshot injuries to his head.

He was taken to a central London hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call detectives on 020 8785 8136 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 4343/29Jan.

If you don't want to speak to the police, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org

Most Read

‘I love it here’ - Masterson delighted to have taken opportunity in first team

Sheffield Wednesday's Sam Winnall (left) Queens Park Rangers' Conor Masterson battle for the ball. Picture: PA

‘It breaks down trust’: Stop and search across Brent on the rise

Police have doubled down on the use of stop and search in London. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Archive

Arrests made after Queen’s Park shooting

A man remains in a critical conidion after being shot in Bravington Road. Picture: Google

Stabbers convicted after ‘savage’ attack while children played in the park

The suspects photographed running from the scene of a stabbing in South Kenton, and (inset) Keiano Gooden-Joseph was convicted of wounding with intent. Pictures: Met Police

Man in critical condition after being shot in the head in Queen’s Park

Man critical after being shot in Bravington Road, Queen's Park. Picture: Google

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘I love it here’ - Masterson delighted to have taken opportunity in first team

Sheffield Wednesday's Sam Winnall (left) Queens Park Rangers' Conor Masterson battle for the ball. Picture: PA

‘It breaks down trust’: Stop and search across Brent on the rise

Police have doubled down on the use of stop and search in London. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Archive

Arrests made after Queen’s Park shooting

A man remains in a critical conidion after being shot in Bravington Road. Picture: Google

Stabbers convicted after ‘savage’ attack while children played in the park

The suspects photographed running from the scene of a stabbing in South Kenton, and (inset) Keiano Gooden-Joseph was convicted of wounding with intent. Pictures: Met Police

Man in critical condition after being shot in the head in Queen’s Park

Man critical after being shot in Bravington Road, Queen's Park. Picture: Google

Latest from the Kilburn Times

‘I love it here’ - Masterson delighted to have taken opportunity in first team

Sheffield Wednesday's Sam Winnall (left) Queens Park Rangers' Conor Masterson battle for the ball. Picture: PA

Arrests made after Queen’s Park shooting

A man remains in a critical conidion after being shot in Bravington Road. Picture: Google

Stabbers convicted after ‘savage’ attack while children played in the park

The suspects photographed running from the scene of a stabbing in South Kenton, and (inset) Keiano Gooden-Joseph was convicted of wounding with intent. Pictures: Met Police

Southern League: Hendon 2 Yate Town 1

Joe White connects with a Shaun Lucien cross to head home Hendon's winner (pic DBeechPhotography)

‘Big summer ahead’ - QPR fans react to Bristol City defeat

Queens Park Rangers' Luke Amos. Picture: PA
Drive 24