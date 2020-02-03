Arrests made after Queen's Park shooting

Two men have been arrested following a shooting in Queen's Park on Wednesday, January 29.

On Friday, January 31, a 53-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He has been bailed to return on a date in late February.

On Monday, February 3, a second man, aged 25, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and taken into custody where he remains.

Detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime South (Trident) continue to appeal for witnesses and footage following the shooting on Bravington Road, W9 at around 2.45pm.

A 46-year-old man was found at the scene suffering from gunshot injuries to his head.

He was taken to a central London hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call detectives on 020 8785 8136 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 4343/29Jan.

If you don't want to speak to the police, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org