Ark Academy pupils in Wembley declared winners of the 2019 Coding Gold Cup

PUBLISHED: 16:39 03 January 2020

Ark Academy Coding Gold Cup winners

Ark Academy Coding Gold Cup winners

Archant

Wembley pupils broke up for the Christmas holidays having won a national computing award.

Ark Academy, in Forty Avenue, is the winner of the 2019 Coding Gold Cup for computer programming in primary schools.

Pupils designed and shared thousands of apps to take the award, placing them in the top three schools nationally.

Children used their coding skills to build a series of computer games using different programming languages and featuring characters including aliens, astronauts and The Queen.

They received a special gold certificate last month recognising their achievements.

Head Peter Watkins said: "The children have thoroughly enjoyed using Discovery Education Coding, as seen by the sheer amount of time that they have spent on it. There is no doubt that these skills will equip them for life and jobs in the future; the ability to code is already seen as a valuable and desirable life skill. I am delighted that their enthusiasm and hard work has been recognised by this award."

