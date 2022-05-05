Wembley school maintains 'outstanding' Ofsted after 12 years

A Wembley school has maintained its ‘outstanding’ Ofsted rating in its first inspection in 12 years.

The education watchdog gave Ark Academy in Forty Avenue the top band for all six key areas of inspection. The previous visit was in November 2010.

Jerry Collins, Ark’s director of secondary said, "We are delighted with this report and are genuinely proud of the whole school community.

“Inspectors recognised Ark Academy as a school where young people are happy and can flourish."

Inspectors visited the school, which caters for ages three to 18, in February. The visit was carried out under the new Ofsted framework, which has seen many schools downgraded.

The report stated: "Pupils relish coming to this school. From nursery through to the sixth form, pupils are taught to be caring, polite, hard-working and motivated members of society.

“This culture runs like a golden thread throughout this large school. Staff are ambitious for pupils to excel. Pupils strive to meet these expectations, knowing that staff are there to support them every step of the way. Pupils are happy and kept safe."

Ark has 1,649 students, including 307 in the sixth form.

Ofsted said leaders had a “clear vision” and have “designed a curriculum that is broad and rich in knowledge”. It also praised work with special needs students and the positive relationship between teachers and students.

The report added: “"Excellent professional relationships between pupils and staff underpin the calm environment around the school.

“Pupils have a really positive attitude to their learning. Their determination to succeed shines through. Leaders support pupils to manage their own behaviour well."

Executive principal Delia Smith said: “The report recognises the hard work and high expectations that lead to excellent academic outcomes, alongside the importance of developing our pupils' character in our caring and supportive community where the wellbeing of both students and staff is so important.

“I want to thank our students, staff, parents, trustees and governors for their ongoing support and dedication.

"The new framework is much more rigorous, and judgements are much harder to attain; combined with the challenges of a global pandemic, it makes me even more overwhelmingly proud of our success."