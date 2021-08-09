Archive images of Wembley Park through the ages
Archive images of Wembley Park and its transformation over the past 70 years, have been released in an online exhibition.
Quintain has released archive images of Olympic Way from 1948 – a memorable year for the area’s history, as the London 1948 Summer Olympics were held at the Empire Stadium and Empire Pool, now recognised as the SSE Arena, Wembley.
Olympic Way, which takes its name from the London 1948 Summer Olympics, runs from Wembley Park underground station to Wembley Stadium.
The boulevard has seen a major overhaul in recent years, including repaving, a widening of the walkway, new shops, brand new ceremonial banners, and an eco tree planning strategy.
In keeping with the ‘48’ theme that celebrates the rich sporting and entertainment heritage of the area, 48 trees have been planted in pairs along Olympic Way, each representing all temperate zones of the world, resulting in an ‘Avenue of Champion Trees’.
The area is becoming the globally recognised home of both football and entertainment.
With the completion of the Olympic Steps, Wembley Park has become a 365-day creative district with a thriving local community.
