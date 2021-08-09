News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Archive images of Wembley Park through the ages

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 1:05 PM August 9, 2021   
Olympic Way up to Wembley Stadium in the 1940s

Olympic Way up to Wembley Stadium in the 1940s - Credit: Quintain

Archive images of Wembley Park and its transformation over the past 70 years, have been released in an online exhibition.

G508E3 Olympic Games - London 1948

Lord Burghley (L), Lord Mayor of Wembley (C) and British Minister of Transport Alfred Barnes (R), inaugurate Olympic Way on July 6 1948 ahead of the Olympic Games, linking London to Wembley Stadium - Credit: PA Images

Quintain has released archive images of Olympic Way from 1948 – a memorable year for the area’s history, as the London 1948 Summer Olympics were held at the Empire Stadium and Empire Pool, now recognised as the SSE Arena, Wembley.

How Wembley Park will look in 2027

How Wembley Park will look in 2027 - Credit: Quintain

Olympic Way, which takes its name from the London 1948 Summer Olympics, runs from Wembley Park underground station to Wembley Stadium.

GB8D48 The runners in the marathon make their way down Wembley Way away from the stadium.

The runners in the marathon make their way down Wembley Way away from the stadium during the 1948 Olympics. - Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

The boulevard has seen a major overhaul in recent years, including repaving, a widening of the walkway, new shops, brand new ceremonial banners, and an eco tree planning strategy.  

Olympic Steps - Wembley Park Chris Winter / Wembley Park

The pedway leading to Wembley Stadium before they were demolished to make way for the Olympic Steps in 2020 - Credit: Chris Winter

In keeping with the ‘48’ theme that celebrates the rich sporting and entertainment heritage of the area, 48 trees have been planted in pairs along Olympic Way, each representing all temperate zones of the world, resulting in an ‘Avenue of Champion Trees’.

The area is becoming the globally recognised home of both football and entertainment.

Wembley Park

Wembley Park - Credit: Jason Hawkes

With the completion of the Olympic Steps, Wembley Park has become a 365-day creative district with a thriving local community. 

The underpass of Wembley Stadium's Olympic Steps

The underpass of Wembley Stadium's Olympic Steps - Credit: Quintain


Nostalgia
Wembley
Wembley News

