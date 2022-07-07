Leopold, 13, has been missing from Brent since Monday - Credit: Met Police / Brent MPS

Have you seen this boy?

The 13-year-old, named only as Leopold by police, has reportedly been missing from Brent for three days.

He was last seen on Monday - July 4 – when he was wearing a denim jacket (pictured), a black T-shirt and jeans.

Brent police are appealing for the public’s help to find Leopold, who is considered vulnerable due to his young age.

Police say it is possible he may have travelled out of his local area.

Anyone with information about where he may be is asked to call 999 and provide the reference number 22MIS023218.