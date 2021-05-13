Fresh appeal to find mum of newborn baby girl found in Grand Union Canal

Published: 11:05 AM May 13, 2021

Cordons are in place on the Grand Union Canal where a baby's body was found - Credit: David Nathan

A fresh appeal has been made to find the mother of a newborn baby girl found drowned in a Willesden canal by a paddle boarder.

Paramedics, police, fire crews and marine divers, were called at 1.20pm on Sunday (May 9) to the body of a newborn baby found in the Grand Union Canal near to Old Oak Lane.

Police said they are increasingly concerned for the safety of the girl’s mother and are appealing for her to come forward.

In an appeal on Twitter, Det Supt Sharon Brookes said: "On Sunday May 9 just after 1pm in the afternoon a member of the public was paddling on the Grand Union Canal when he saw a small object in the water.

"Sadly it was the body of a newborn baby girl. She was wrapped in a dark pink or cerise coloured towel which had an Asda label attached to it."

The body of a newborn baby has been found in the Grand Union Canal near Old Oak Lane in Willesden - Credit: PA

She added: "I would urge mum to make contact with police as a matter of urgency.

"We are worried about her physical and mental wellbeing and want to be able to offer her the right level of care and support that she will undoubtedly need."

She said if the mother didn't feel able to call the police she urged her to go to a hospital or contact her GP.

Forensics at Grand Union Canal in Willesden where a baby's body was found - Credit: David Nathan

She also appealed to friends and family, who "may have seen a change in physical appearance" in the woman or "a change in demeanour" to also come forward with any information they may have.

In an earlier appeal Det Supt Brookes also asked members of the public who use the canal path, such as walkers, joggers and cyclists, to also help.

Those with information should call 101 with reference Cad 3589/09May.