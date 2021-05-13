News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News

Fresh appeal to find mum of newborn baby girl found in Grand Union Canal

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 11:05 AM May 13, 2021   
Cordons are in place on the Grand Union Canal where a baby's body was found

Cordons are in place on the Grand Union Canal where a baby's body was found - Credit: David Nathan

A fresh appeal has been made to find the mother of a newborn baby girl found drowned in a Willesden canal by a paddle boarder.

Paramedics, police, fire crews and marine divers, were called at 1.20pm on Sunday (May 9) to the body of a newborn baby found in the Grand Union Canal near to Old Oak Lane.

Police said they are increasingly concerned for the safety of the girl’s mother and are appealing for her to come forward.

In an appeal on Twitter, Det Supt Sharon Brookes said: "On Sunday May 9 just after 1pm in the afternoon a member of the public was paddling on the Grand Union Canal when he saw a small object in the water.

"Sadly it was the body of a newborn baby girl. She was wrapped in a dark pink or cerise coloured towel which had an Asda label attached to it."

Emergency services activity on the Grand Union Canal near Old Oak Lane. The body of a newborn baby h

The body of a newborn baby has been found in the Grand Union Canal near Old Oak Lane in Willesden - Credit: PA

She added: "I would urge mum to make contact with police as a matter of urgency.

"We are worried about her physical and mental wellbeing and want to be able to offer her the right level of care and support that she will undoubtedly need."

She said if the mother didn't feel able to call the police she urged her to go to a hospital or contact her GP.

Forensics at Grand Union Canal in Willesden where a baby's body was found

Forensics at Grand Union Canal in Willesden where a baby's body was found - Credit: David Nathan

Most Read

  1. 1 Three men arrested and gun seized after Neasden car stop
  2. 2 Man rushed to hospital after shooting in Dudden Hill
  3. 3 Person dies after being 'injured by a train' at Wembley station
  1. 4 Man shot multiple times in Dudden Hill remains in stable condition in hospital
  2. 5 Man arrested following shooting in Kingsbury
  3. 6 Police directorate reviews death of man hit by a train in Wembley
  4. 7 Kingsbury teen appears in court charged with Brent Cross fatal stabbing
  5. 8 Police 'determined' to find Wembley man who failed to appear at court
  6. 9 Two men charged after police find 'gun, cash and drugs' in Brent Cross flat
  7. 10 Sports pavilion revamped to deter anti-social behaviour

She also appealed to friends and family, who "may have seen a change in physical appearance" in the woman or "a change in demeanour" to also come forward with any information they may have. 

In an earlier appeal Det Supt Brookes also asked members of the public who use the canal path, such as walkers, joggers and cyclists, to also help.

Those with information should call 101 with reference Cad 3589/09May.

Brent News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Gedeon Ngwendema

Knife Crime

Teen charged with killing 21-year-old man in Brent Cross

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
A ballot box

Local Elections 2021 | Live

London elections 2021 live: Latest Brent results as they come in

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Gedeon Ngwendema

Knife Crime

Brent Cross Shopping Centre stabbing victim named

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
CCTV footage of man with knife in Wembley, London

Video

Wembley attacker draws large knife after being chased by victims

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus