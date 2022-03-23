'Completely out of character': Boy, 14, missing from Wembley
- Credit: Met Police
Have you seen missing Wembley teenager Rashid Elsafi-Bakkr?
The 14-year-old was last seen at his home around 10pm on Sunday - March 20 - and has not been heard from since.
Police say officers and his family are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.
Detective Inspector Wendy Bassett, from the Met's North West area public protection team, said: "We are really worried about Rashid.
"This is completely out of character for him, he has never gone missing before.
"He has not turned up for school, which is very unlike him.
"Rashid, if you are reading this, please know that you are not in any trouble.
Most Read
- 1 Iceland opens new Swift convenience store in Wembley
- 2 Gun and Rambo knife seized after cops arrest 15-year-old boy
- 3 'Completely out of character': Boy, 14, missing from Wembley
- 4 Harlesden: Call for action to clean up UK's 'most polluted street'
- 5 New Brent NHS director for mental health services announced
- 6 ‘Committed’ gang member jailed for Brent Cross shopping centre killing
- 7 Black Love Kiln Theatre: 'I'm inspired by the nuances of what Black lives contain'
- 8 Persian restaurant at risk after complaints of unauthorised shisha
- 9 Photographs of Brent thirty years ago go on display
- 10 Lidl and Morrisons recall products due to safety concerns
"We, like your family, just want to know that you are safe."
Anyone who sees Rashid or has any information about where he may be is urged to call police on 999 and provide reference number 22MIS009512.
Alternatively, report information anonymously to Crimestoppers via crimestoppers-uk.org/ or 0800 555 111.