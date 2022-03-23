Have you seen missing Wembley teenager Rashid Elsafi-Bakkr?

The 14-year-old was last seen at his home around 10pm on Sunday - March 20 - and has not been heard from since.

Police say officers and his family are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Detective Inspector Wendy Bassett, from the Met's North West area public protection team, said: "We are really worried about Rashid.

"This is completely out of character for him, he has never gone missing before.

"He has not turned up for school, which is very unlike him.

"Rashid, if you are reading this, please know that you are not in any trouble.

"We, like your family, just want to know that you are safe."

Anyone who sees Rashid or has any information about where he may be is urged to call police on 999 and provide reference number 22MIS009512.

Alternatively, report information anonymously to Crimestoppers via crimestoppers-uk.org/ or 0800 555 111.