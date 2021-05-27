News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News

Mayor of London urged to stop Sudbury car park sale

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 2:43 PM May 27, 2021   
Former Lib Dem leader Paul Lorber with Cllr Anton Georgiou

Liberal Democrats Cllr Anton Georgiou and former council leader Paul Lorber have written to Sadiq Kahn urging him to use his powers and intervene in the sell off of a Sudbury car park. - Credit: Anton Georgiou

The mayor of London is being urged to stop the sale of a vital car park at Sudbury tube station.

Liberal Democrat councillor Anton Georgiou and former council leader Paul Lorber have written to Sadiq Kahn urging him to use his powers and intervene.

Landowner Transport for London, which Mr Khan oversees, plans to sell the Station Road car park to the developer Pocket Living, despite local opposition.

Local neighbours urge TfL not to sell the car park at Sudbury Town Station to developers. Picture: J

Local neighbours urge TfL not to sell the car park at Sudbury Town Station to developers. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg - Credit: Jonathan Goldberg

Paul Lorber has called on the mayor to withdraw the car park from sale and enter into discussions with local people about "sensible alternatives".

He said: "The selling of the whole of the car park and allowing almost every inch to be built on is irresponsible and very unfair on local residents.

"There seems to be a total disregard for the needs of local people by the mayor and a change of direction is needed."

In June 2020 Brent Council's planning committee refused a revised application by Pocket Living for 59 flats on the car park, which would remove all car parking on the site except for three disabled spaces for users of the station.

The previous month, the application, supported by Brent officers, was deferred, despite councillors initially voting to reject the proposal.

You may also want to watch:

Pocket Living has now appealed the refusal decision and a planning inspector will hear its appeal and has the power to approve the application.

Mr Lorber inspected the station car park "on many occasions" before lockdown and found "around 20 to 35 cars parked there in each occasion".

Most Read

  1. 1 Circuits blow in rail tunnel, injuring engineer in Kilburn building above
  2. 2 Surge testing locations in Brent revealed after Covid Indian variant detected
  3. 3 Police search Neasden park as part of Agnes Akom murder investigation
  1. 4 Son's call for answers over former Guinness brewery worker's death
  2. 5 North west London Covid vaccine rate amongst lowest in UK
  3. 6 Man to appear at Old Bailey charged with murder of missing Agnes Akom
  4. 7 Letter: Scepticism over future of Kilburn Square
  5. 8 Brent defers Dollis Hill warehouse application after committee rejects plan
  6. 9 Covid surge testing in Brent as Indian variant detected
  7. 10 Brent gunmen jailed for firearms offences linked to murder

He said: "Many of the users of the car park are elderly or disabled people or families of young children who cannot now access the station on the 245 bus since London Buses, also under the mayor's control, stopped the regular service to the station.

"A responsible mayor would stop the ill thought out sale and listen to local people who will have to live with the consequences."

The mayor's office has been contacted. 

Planning and Development
Brent News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Celebrity Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, chief executive of Yellow Chilli in Wembley

Food and Drink

Indian celebrity chef opens first UK restaurant in Wembley

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Kingsbury HIgh School (Picture: Google)

Education News

Kingsbury school investigates alleged staff comment on Middle East crisis

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
UK year 4 Mathletics winner, nine-year-old Rayan, from Alperton

Education News

Alperton schoolboy crowned UK 'mathlete' winner

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Agnes Akom

Crime

Man arrested on suspicion of murder as Cricklewood woman still missing

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus