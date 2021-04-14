News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News

Man wanted in connection with Kings Cross sex assault

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 9:41 AM April 14, 2021   
This man was seen in Wembley Park following a sex assault in Kings Cross

This man was seen in Wembley Park following a sex assault in Kings Cross - Credit: British Transport Police

Police are seeking a man in connection with a sexual assault in Kings Cross who may also have taken pictures of young victims in Wembley Park.

At 7.45am on November 18 2020, a young victim was sexually assaulted by a man on-board a Victoria line service at Kings Cross station.

The man was captured on CCTV following another young victim at Oxford Circus Underground station later that day, British Transport Police (BTP) said.

On 6 December 2020, it is reported that the same man was seen taking photos of young victims at Wembley Park Underground station.

Officers believe the man in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.

You may also want to watch:

Investigating officer, Robert Wilkes, said: “We are really keen to speak with the man in the images after a series of offences in which young victims have been targeted across the Underground network.

“If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2000109531.”

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

  1. 1 Brent Council writes off nearly £2m owed in bad debts
  2. 2 Locals celebrate as the Carlton Tavern finally re-opens
  3. 3 Hope for the Welsh Harp
  1. 4 Kilburn welcomes back eager gym-goers 
  2. 5 Pubs in Kensal reopen after Covid lockdown
  3. 6 Drekwon Patterson killing: Five men arrested in dawn raids
  4. 7 Kilburn High Road traders see a slow return to business on April 12
  5. 8 QPR boss Warburton says they will be prepared for a strong Rotherham side
  6. 9 We didn't stand up insists QPR boss Warburton in Rotherham defeat
  7. 10 Homeless in Brent, Covid and Ramadan support
Wembley News
Islington News
Brent News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Carlton Tavern building is complete, and ready to open soon.Landlords Ben Martin (left) and Tom Ree

Community Heroes

Six years ago today, it was knocked down - next week the Carlton reopens

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
A person washes their hands under a tap

Brent Council to issue water bill refunds to council tenants

Adam Shaw, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Vithun Illankovan, 23, was a player on Channel 4’s reality TV show The Circle

Brent Council worker Vithun Illankovan on his time in The Circle

Caitlin Tilley

Logo Icon
Mothers whose sons were the victims of fatal knife crime Lorraine Jones (left) and Lillian Serunkuma.

Knife Crime

Brent mother of murdered schoolboy Quamari urges public to report knife...

Nicola Blackburn

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus