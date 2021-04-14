Man wanted in connection with Kings Cross sex assault
- Credit: British Transport Police
Police are seeking a man in connection with a sexual assault in Kings Cross who may also have taken pictures of young victims in Wembley Park.
At 7.45am on November 18 2020, a young victim was sexually assaulted by a man on-board a Victoria line service at Kings Cross station.
The man was captured on CCTV following another young victim at Oxford Circus Underground station later that day, British Transport Police (BTP) said.
On 6 December 2020, it is reported that the same man was seen taking photos of young victims at Wembley Park Underground station.
Officers believe the man in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.
Investigating officer, Robert Wilkes, said: “We are really keen to speak with the man in the images after a series of offences in which young victims have been targeted across the Underground network.
“If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2000109531.”
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
