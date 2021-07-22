Published: 4:04 PM July 22, 2021

A petition against LTNs in Cricklewood has reached more than 1,000 signatures - Credit: Richard Rowland

Campaigners have called for traffic-easing roadblocks to be removed after an online petition attracted more than 1,000 signatures.

The petition urges Brent Council to reverse a series of road closures near Olive Road, Cricklewood, and in Dollis Hill.

The blocks sought to reduce the number of cars and encourage more walking and cycling.

But opponents argue traffic and pollution gets shunted into nearby roads and that the government-funded schemes do little to encourage healthier behaviour.

They say the bollards were installed without proper consultation and want to see greater engagement from the authority before decisions are made.

The petition makes seven demands.

It calls for a full public consultation in each affected area with supporting data, access to an equality impact assessment and a commitment that all emergency services be involved in the process.

The petitioners want the council to ensure other roads are not badly affected by the closures, including those where businesses rely on passing traffic.

There are some concerns the council could install automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras at the entrance to certain roads. Campaigners said a separate consultation should be carried out if this becomes a reality.

Brent Council confirmed on Monday (July 19) that no fines have been issued for traffic breaches in road block neighbourhoods.

When asked about the future of the schemes, senior councillors said they would continue to work with everyone to do what is best for the borough.

Earlier this month fans of LTNs in the borough launched their own petition which has 258 signatures so far.

In a joint statement, Cllr Shama Tatler, who is responsible for regeneration, property and planning, and Cllr Krupa Sheth, who is responsible for the environment, said: “We are committed to making it safer and easier to walk and cycle in Brent, which come with a range of benefits to people’s health and local air quality, as well as for our planet. Last year, we introduced five Healthy Neighbourhoods on a trial basis.

“We continue to have an active and open dialogue with communities about the schemes and recently commissioned independent engagement specialists, Living Streets, to lead on a programme of meetings, walkabouts and online forums for local residents in each Healthy Neighbourhood area.”

Both the anti-LTN petition and the pro-LTN petition are on change.org