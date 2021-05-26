Published: 2:12 PM May 26, 2021

Philip Rhodes, former worker at Guiness in Park Royal, died of asbestos-related cancer - Credit: Irvin Mitchell

The devastated son of a former Park Royal brewery worker is appealing for help to establish how his dad was exposed to the asbestos that claimed his life.

Father-of-two Philip Rhodes, 95, died after being diagnosed with mesothelioma, a cancer of the lining of the lung associated with asbestos exposure, often decades previously.

Keith Rhodes (left) with his dad Philip Rhodes - Credit: Irwin Mitchell

His son Keith Rhodes, 63, is appealing to any of his dad’s former workmates at the Arthur Guinness brewery - now called Diageo, to come forward.

Keith said: "If anyone can help us find out more of the facts, it would mean a lot to me personally and our wider family as we look to move on from this terrible experience.”

Philip started working for Arthur Guinness and Son in Cumberland Avenue in 1965.

It was the site of the brewery and head office, where Philip worked for 22 years, until he retired in 1987.

He died on April 3 2020 and due to lockdown restrictions, only six people were allowed to attend the funeral.

Keith added: “Dad was simply an amazing man and considering he was 95-years-old, he was young at heart and in good health prior to the onset of his symptoms.

“In our close-knit family, dad and I were more like brothers and his passing from this terrible disease has left a hole in all our lives that can never be filled.

“Before dad died, a nurse called me to say dad had a CT scan that had found mesothelioma, something nasty caused by asbestos exposure.

"I never thought that would mean he could be taken from us so quickly and rob the family of a chance of a final goodbye."

Following his death Keith instructed asbestos-related disease lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to investigate if his dad’s illness was linked to his work history.

He told them Philip’s role included locating faults with the electrical system.

He was involved in opening and examining junction boxes and electrical trunking, stripping back the insulation around the wiring - which he believed to be made from asbestos - to trace the fault and repair it.

He described it as dusty work and other than overalls, he claims he was never given any protection to wear.

Philip Rhodes with wife May Lillian - Credit: Irwin Mitchell

Born in 1924, Philip married May Lillian in June 1951. When May died in 1992; he married Amelia D’Souza when he was 71 and the couple lived in Mill Hill, until Amelia died in 2005.

Philip, who had a daughter Barbara and four grandchildren, remained a fit and active man until a year prior to his death.

Keith noticed his dad had started to slow down and lose weight, was tired, breathless and had developed a cough.

A chest X-ray revealed fluid on his lung which was drained on March 20 and Philip was discharged on the same day Covid lockdown was announced on March 23.

His condition deteriorated and Philip died soon after.

“I couldn’t go with dad to hospital or visit him and it’s terrible to think he spent his last days alone. That only six could be at the funeral was heartbreaking for all of us who knew and loved him," Keith added.

Emma Guy, an asbestos-related disease specialist at Irwin Mitchell, said: “Philip and Keith shared everything and while Philip passed on details of his work history to his son, Philip’s death robbed him of an opportunity to seek answers over how he came into contact with asbestos.

“Keith is continuing the search in memory of his dad and while nothing can bring Philip back, if anyone who worked with him at Guinness could come forward, it would mean a lot to Keith and the family and could make all the difference to the investigation.

“Any detail a former workmate can give us could prove vital as we look to give Keith the answers he needs and deserves.”

Diageo said they "won't be able to comment" when approached by the Times.



