Animal cruelty: RSPCA appeal after Kingsbury cat put down after "horrifying" sewing needle ordeal

PUBLISHED: 14:41 02 August 2019

An x-ray of poor Maniek the cat, who was shot with a needle-gun. Picture: RSPCA

An x-ray of poor Maniek the cat, who was shot with a needle-gun. Picture: RSPCA

Archant

The RSPCA are appealing for help finding the people responsible for firing 31 sewing needles into a pet cat.

Maniek the cat was found tortured in Kingsbury. Picture: RSPCAManiek the cat was found tortured in Kingsbury. Picture: RSPCA

The black cat called Maniek - who had to be put down due to the severity of his injuries - was found in a Kingsbury garden in June.

It is thought a special device was used to fire the needles into the cat, who may have been held down through the ordeal.

His heartbroken owners did not wish to be named.

He had previously been targeted - earlier this year he was found with his tail area and genitals covered in glue.

RSPCA inspector Francesca Tambini said: "I am actually horrified to think what poor Maniek has been through, he must have been terrified and in such excruciating pain when this happened.

"It's likely the injuries to his legs were as a result of being held down while the device fired the needles into his poor little body. It just doesn't bear thinking about."

Anyone with information is urged to call RSPCA appeal line in confidence on 0300 123 8018.

