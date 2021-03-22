Amazon Fresh opens grocery store in Wembley Park
- Credit: Amazon
The UK's second walk-in Amazon grocery store has opened in Wembley Park.
Online giant Amazon opened an Amazon Fresh store in Wembley Park Boulevard on March 16.
The launch follows the opening of Amazon’s first physical shop and grocery store in Ealing a fortnight ago. The stores feature Just Walk Out technology meaning visitors can shop and go without checking out.
Customers simply use the Amazon app to enter and can put their phone away and shop for what they need, bagging items as they go.
Customers can then just walk out, no stopping to stand in a queue to check out.
A new food brand, ‘by Amazon’ has hundreds of products, including meat, poultry and fish, dairy, fruit and veg, bakery, freshly prepared meals and everyday essentials.
‘by Amazon’ also offers customers hot food throughout the day and on-the-go meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Matt Birch, director of Amazon Fresh Stores UK, said they were "excited" to open their second store saying it makes "shopping for essential grocery items even more convenient.”
The store is open from 7am to 11pm seven days a week.