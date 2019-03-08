Search

Community gathers in Kensal Rise for Amani screening and Q&A with knife crime survivor

PUBLISHED: 11:51 15 May 2019

Councillors and community support Amani Film screening of stabbed Brent man who turned his life around. Picture: @eyesam2

Councillors and community support Amani Film screening of stabbed Brent man who turned his life around. Picture: @eyesam2

eyeSam.co.uk

A film of a young man who turned his life around after being stabbed seven times received full support at a screening in Kensal Rise.

Amani, a short film of faith and self discovering based on the inner reflections of Amani Simpson was aired at the Lexi Cinema on May 12.

The 28-year-old was stabbed in the chest, arms and legs in 2011.

After battling post-traumatic-stress-disorder (PTSD), Amani has rebuilt his life through social enterprise and personal development and now tours schools empowering youngsters with an anti-crime message to make positive choices and high aspirations.

The film, starring Jovian Wade as Amani, was presented by Chalkhill Radio's Let's Talk Show and Venus Promotions.

Patricia Wharton, Let's Talk Show founder, looked after Amani when he was a toddler at Hopscotch nursery in Queen's Park.

She said: "He was a very mild young man who had a good Christian upbringing. He had a bit of a blip ending up in crime but now he's come back to continue on the right road."

The event was sponsored by Harlesden juvenile gangster now millionaire PJ Murray who will be interviewed about his memoir Self-Made on Let's Talk Show on Saturday between 11am and 1pm.

