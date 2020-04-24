Search

Advanced search

Rustic villa in Stonebridge earmarked for demolishing by Brent Council is ‘important heritage asset’ says internal report

PUBLISHED: 16:02 24 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:02 24 April 2020

Campaigners outside Altamira in Stonebridge. Picture: Willesden Local History Society.

Campaigners outside Altamira in Stonebridge. Picture: Willesden Local History Society.

Archant

Campaigners trying to save a listed 19th century villa in Stonebridge from demolition fear Brent’s own policy to protect heritage assets will not protect the building.

Altamira, in Morland Gardens, Stonebridge. Picture: Philip GrantAltamira, in Morland Gardens, Stonebridge. Picture: Philip Grant

Brent Council has put in an application to demolish Altamira, in Morlands Gardens, and build a nine-storey building with 65 council homes, a workspace and new education building.

A Freedom of Information Request by historian Philip Grant has revealed that Brent’s principle heritage officer Mark Price believes that the Altamira should be “considered an important local heritage asset of high significance”.

In a document he said a detailed analysis of the “asset and its setting” had not been provided by Brent’s planning consultants.

The listed Victorian villa on the corner of Hillside and Brentfield Road, has been a local landmark since 1876.

Image of how 19th Century Altamira will look when it is demolished and replaced with a nine-storey building. Picture: Brent CouncilImage of how 19th Century Altamira will look when it is demolished and replaced with a nine-storey building. Picture: Brent Council

In 1995 an extension was added to provide an education centre by Chassay Architects but did not “spoil the special integrity of the building”.

Brent Council said 93 per cent of people approved the plans following a consultation last year - where 150 people responded.

You may also want to watch:

However, a petition by Willesden Local History Society to ‘Save an historic Stonebridge landmark’ reached 330 signatures before it closed last month.

Numbers of objectors on Brent’s planning application has risen to 48 with only one objector.

Philip Grant, sai: “The planning consultants, making the application on the council’s behalf, had claimed that this locally listed building had “minimal significance”, so that there was no reason why it shouldn’t be demolished. The evidence shows that their claim was false.

“The Council’s own policy on heritage assets says that 1 Morland Gardens should not be demolished, but that does not mean that they won’t try to find a reason to justify going ahead with their plans.

“I hope that they will have more sense, and find a way to make better use of the site, while keeping the Victorian villa,”

Cllr Amer Agha, Brent Council’s lead member for schools, employment and skills, did not say why heritage analysis had not been submitted.

He said the consultation response was “very positive”, and that a project supporting community steering group has been established.

He added: “It will be for the planning committee to consider all aspects of the application put before them, taking into account the merits of the scheme, the feedback from the consultation, planning policy and law and the additional information detailing heritage considerations, in making their decision.”

The planning committee meeting is planned for May 6.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘I made a mistake’: Chicken shop charges NHS paramedics despite free meal offer during coronavirus outbreak

Sam's chicken shop inviting NHS staff for a free meal but then charged two paramedics. Picture: Tom Christou

Great-grandmother, 91, pleaded with council for weeks to come sort out floating sewage in her garden

Grace Blenman, 91, who couldn't go in her sewage swamped garden for weeks. Picture: Andrew Leslie

Man stable in hospital after being shot in Harlesden

Man shot inside a property in Nicoll Road, Harlesden. Picture: Google

Coronavirus: Paramedic ‘badly beaten’ while on duty in Kilburn

A man's been charged after attacking a paramedic in Kilburn. Picture: Ken Mears

Neasden police chase: Two teenagers arrest after machete and drugs found following car chase in NW10

The machete and drugs seized after a police chase in through Willesden and Neasden. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

‘I made a mistake’: Chicken shop charges NHS paramedics despite free meal offer during coronavirus outbreak

Sam's chicken shop inviting NHS staff for a free meal but then charged two paramedics. Picture: Tom Christou

Great-grandmother, 91, pleaded with council for weeks to come sort out floating sewage in her garden

Grace Blenman, 91, who couldn't go in her sewage swamped garden for weeks. Picture: Andrew Leslie

Man stable in hospital after being shot in Harlesden

Man shot inside a property in Nicoll Road, Harlesden. Picture: Google

Coronavirus: Paramedic ‘badly beaten’ while on duty in Kilburn

A man's been charged after attacking a paramedic in Kilburn. Picture: Ken Mears

Neasden police chase: Two teenagers arrest after machete and drugs found following car chase in NW10

The machete and drugs seized after a police chase in through Willesden and Neasden. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Kilburn Times

On this day: Hendon win 1965 Amateur Cup final

Members of the Hendon team pose after winning the FA Amateur Cup Final at Wembley, London. They beat Whitby Town 3-1.

Coronavirus: Cricket season delayed until July

England celebrate winning the World Cup

Coronavirus: ECB discuss postponement of The Hundred

Handmade cricket bats at a workshop at Warsop Stebbing in East Hanningfield, Essex. The ECB, the governing body of cricket, have recommend all forms of recreational cricket are for now suspended.

Coronavirus: London Marathon runners urged to keep going

Runners during the 2019 Virgin Money London Marathon

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into central reservation on the A406 North Circular Road

A motorcyclist has died on the North Circular Road. Picture: David Nathan
Drive 24