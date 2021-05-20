News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Alperton schoolboy crowned UK 'mathlete' winner

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 5:26 PM May 20, 2021   
UK year 4 Mathletics winner, nine-year-old Rayan, from Alperton

A nine-year-old Alperton schoolboy has been crowned top 'mathlete' in the UK in his age group.

Gold medal winner Rayan, a pupil at Vicars Green Primary School, in Lily Gardens, was victorious in the World Maths Day challenge organised by 3P Learning.

More than one million students from 17,000 schools across 200 countries participated.

Rayan pitted his wits and tested his mathematical prowess against his peers while participating in activities designed to highlight the wonder of numbers and make maths fun. 

“I really love maths,” said Rayan. “I had no idea I was going to win anything at the beginning. I was low on the leader board but after each challenge I placed higher and higher. It was so exciting.”

His teacher Ben Cave added: “I’m incredibly proud of Rayan, he’s such a credit to his peers and our school! All our children absolutely loved competing.

"Every correct answer was worth one point towards a student’s score. Pupils progressed through 20 live maths games, of varying difficulties based on the student's age.”

Graham Frickers from 3P Learning said: “The response to this year’s competition has been incredible - there is a global buzz about maths."

