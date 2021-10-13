Colleagues taking credit over public toilet in Alperton 'stinks' says councillor

Published: 3:04 PM October 13, 2021

Cllr Anton Georgiou claims he did all the leg work for refurbished toilets while council leaders Cllr Muhammed Butt and Cllr Krupa Sheth take credit - Credit: Brent Council

A bizarre row has broken out between councillors over who helped reopen a public toilet in Alperton.

Lib Dem councillor Anton Georgiou said he was shocked to see council leader Muhammed Butt “take credit for his work” and pose outside a refurbished toilet block in Douglas Avenue.

The councillor, who represents Alperton, explained he has been working on the project for months to support those in need of more public toilets and stop people urinating outside them.

As the @LibDems Councillor for #Alperton I’ve been working for a long time with officers and local business owners to get this toilet reopened. It has been closed for years.



Using the official @Brent_Council account to shamelessly promote the Leader of the Council STINKS! 💩 https://t.co/Vi81l97aKI — Cllr Anton Georgiou 🔶 (@anton_georgiou) October 11, 2021

Cllr Georgiou said: “Brent Council shamelessly promoting the leader of the council on this issue stinks worse than the toilet did.

“To take credit for my work, and the hard work of all the officers, for a quick PR win makes them look a bit silly.”

He said he has engaged with local businesses over several months to try and resolve the issues at the toilet, noting it would regularly “stink of urine” due to the state of the toilet.

It has now been fitted with a new door and improved flushing. The toilet costs 20p to use, while those who require disabled access can do so through the National Key Scheme.

Several people responded to the council’s social media post, urging it to recognise those who were involved in the campaign.

Cllr Georgiou added it might be wise for the council to delete the post – or at least acknowledge the efforts of others involved – to avoid any further criticism.

Cllr Butt praised the input of environment lead councillor Krupa Sheth, noting there were “many challenges along the way” but that “hard work and perseverance pays off”.

He added that “people won’t be caught short now on Ealing Road” but failed to address the comments made in relation to Cllr Georgiou’s efforts.

Brent Council has been contacted for comment.