News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News

Colleagues taking credit over public toilet in Alperton 'stinks' says councillor

person

Adam Shaw, LDRS Reporter

Published: 3:04 PM October 13, 2021   
Cllr Muhammed Butt and Cllr Krupa Sheth take credit

Cllr Anton Georgiou claims he did all the leg work for refurbished toilets while council leaders Cllr Muhammed Butt and Cllr Krupa Sheth take credit - Credit: Brent Council

A bizarre row has broken out between councillors over who helped reopen a public toilet in Alperton.

Lib Dem councillor Anton Georgiou said he was shocked to see council leader Muhammed Butt “take credit for his work” and pose outside a refurbished toilet block in Douglas Avenue. 

The councillor, who represents Alperton, explained he has been working on the project for months to support those in need of more public toilets and stop people urinating outside them. 

Cllr Georgiou said: “Brent Council shamelessly promoting the leader of the council on this issue stinks worse than the toilet did. 

“To take credit for my work, and the hard work of all the officers, for a quick PR win makes them look a bit silly.”

You may also want to watch:

He said he has engaged with local businesses over several months to try and resolve the issues at the toilet, noting it would regularly “stink of urine” due to the state of the toilet. 

It has now been fitted with a new door and improved flushing. The toilet costs 20p to use, while those who require disabled access can do so through the National Key Scheme. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Wembley pensioner, 71, off to university with EuroMillions win
  2. 2 Michelin-starred Atul Kochlar to open Indian in Wembley Park
  3. 3 Noise abatement notice served against 'silent disco'
  1. 4 St Raphael's Estate infill plans goes ahead but regeneration 'not off the table'
  2. 5 Bold Cricklewood mural heralds the development of Brent Cross Town
  3. 6 'Sorry kids Christmas is cancelled again this year'
  4. 7 Estranged husband who set wife on fire in Stonebridge jailed
  5. 8 Green light to fix Kilburn homes for more than they cost to buy
  6. 9 Five of Brent's favourite Indian restaurants and takeaways
  7. 10 Grieving Kingsbury mother told she must wear black robe to attend graduation

Several people responded to the council’s social media post, urging it to recognise those who were involved in the campaign. 

Cllr Georgiou added it might be wise for the council to delete the post – or at least acknowledge the efforts of others involved – to avoid any further criticism. 

Cllr Butt praised the input of environment lead councillor Krupa Sheth, noting there were “many challenges along the way” but that “hard work and perseverance pays off”. 

He added that “people won’t be caught short now on Ealing Road” but failed to address the comments made in relation to Cllr Georgiou’s efforts. 

Brent Council has been contacted for comment.

Brent News
Wembley News
North West London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Captured at on 04 Feb 2020 by Dylan Nolte

Brent and Harrow lottery winner claims prize in nick of time

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Housing blocks in Canterbury Road, South Kilburn, will cost more to repair than price when bought in 2009

Housing

South Kilburn housing block estimated to cost £18.5m to remediate

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Tyrone Airey died due to 'neglect' at Northwick Park Hospital

NHS

Wembley sickle cell sufferer died due to 'neglect' at Northwick Park...

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Church Road rapper Nines.

Court Watch

Rapper Nines jailed for importing cannabis into UK

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon