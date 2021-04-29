Published: 3:50 PM April 29, 2021

The Alperton Bus Depot site is to be redeveloped into a 28 storey-tower locals don't want - Credit: Google

Residents in an area subjected to several major housing developments said they feel “abandoned and unloved” as their council approved another tower block in their neighbourhood.

Brent Council’s planning committee yesterday (April 28) approved a 28-storey project at the site of Alperton Bus Depot, in Ealing Road, which will provide 461 new homes alongside commercial and community space.

This was despite objections from Wembley Central and Alperton Residents’ Association, which described the proposals as “a burden on neighbouring properties”, and former councillor Paul Lorber, who said it would “destroy the local environment”.

Current councillor Anton Georgiou (Lib Dem, Alperton) read out a list of grievances from people living in the area, which criticised the impact such developments have on their daily lives.

Cllr Georgiou said people feel as if Alperton has “not changed for the better” as a result of regeneration, suggesting many are “desperate to leave”.

He explained how a series of tower blocks – described as “eyesores” – had turned an area previously dominated by low-rise developments into one resembling New York or Hong Kong.

And he bemoaned the effect such schemes have on local infrastructure, with more people brought into the area but with “no tangible investments” in other facilities.

Brent Council officers recommended the application be approved on the basis “no adjoining sites would be unduly affected” by the development.

They pointed out it would be a car-free development – save for 14 blue badge disabled bays – and new residents would be banned from applying for parking permits in nearby controlled parking zones.

Furthermore, around a third of the properties would be deemed affordable, with 98 homes offered at London affordable rent levels and a further 57 up for shared ownership.

The development team said it had engaged with the local community and the council throughout the process while the block had been designed to bring “lasting benefit to the Alperton area and to Brent”.

Six of the seven councillors on the planning committee backed the scheme, with only Cllr Michael Maurice (Con, Kenton) opposing it on the basis he felt it constituted an overdevelopment.