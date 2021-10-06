Published: 10:29 AM October 6, 2021

Mayor of Brent Cllr Lia Collacicco joins veterans at a special commemoration of Jewish fallen at the The Jewish War Memorial at Willesden Jewish Cemetery - Credit: AJEX

A minute's silence was held in Willesden to commemorate all the fallen Jewish HM forces in both world wars.

The Association of Jewish Ex-Servicemen and Women (AJEX) held a service of commemoration at The Jewish War Memorial at Willesden Jewish Cemetery, in Beaconsfield Road, on October 3.

The service in memory of the Jewish fallen those who have no known graves.

Attendees included the mayor of Brent Cllr Lia Colacicco and Brent councillors, Cllr Janice Long and Cllr Krupesh Hirani, current serving personnel, AJEX members and veterans as well as young people.

The AJEX national chairman, Mike Bluestone thanked attendees for joining to commemorate and remember more than 120,000 Jewish servicemen and women who served in the First and Second World War.

Mr Bluestone re-enforced how so many from both world wars have no marked resting place and that AJEX always stand together and will always remember.

He said: “My great uncle has no known grave, Lance Corporal Jacob Albert, second Battalion London Regiment, Service number 420773 died on Thursday, June 14, 917.

"He was 30. His name is mentioned at the Arras Memorial in France, but he has no known grave.

"We owe our fallen brothers and sisters the honour, the respect, the Kavod, of being here today”.

Rabbi Reuben Livingstone led the memorial service including a one-minute silence and saying Kaddish for the fallen. Standards were flown.

During the ceremony a wreath was laid by Mr Bluestone, and Arthur Lawson MBE recited the Exhortation.

After the ceremony Ron Shelley MBE, vice president of AJEX JMA, led a poetry reading and the charity's education and outreach officer Paula Kitching spoke at the Commonwealth War Graves Plot on the importance of remembering and what it means for for people today.

Attendees were then given the opportunity to place Magen David Markers at the plot.

The AJEX Annual Remembrance Parade and Ceremony will take place at the Cenotaph on November 21 at 2pm.

Visit www.ajex.org.uk to book tickets to the parade.