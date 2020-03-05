Search

Patients needing air ambulance help in Brent increases, says charity

PUBLISHED: 09:50 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:50 05 March 2020

The London air ambulance

The London air ambulance

PA Wire/Press Association Images

Patients needing an air ambulance is seeing a steady climb in Brent.

The London Air Ambulance charity has released data showing last year 55 patients required their rapid reponse helicopters,

The numbers are three more than in 2018, the year before the charity celebrated its 30th anniversary year.

Across the capital, London's Air Ambulance treated 1,730 patients - an increase of 74 more missions than the previous year, at a cost of £2,080 to make each mission happen.

Primarily funded by charitable donations, the service is also supported by Barts Health NHS Trust and the London Ambulance Service NHS Trust. Barts Health NHS Trust provides the doctors, some financial support and the helipad facilities at the Royal London Hospital.

The LAS NHS Trust provides the paramedics and the emergency infrastructure to dispatch the service 24 hours a day.

Jonathan Jenkins,LAA charity chief, said: "Every second counts in an emergency - we hope the public will continue to help us get there in time to save a life by donating at londonsairambulance.org.uk."

