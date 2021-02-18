Affinity apologises over Wembley water leak problems

Published: 3:53 PM February 18, 2021

A water company has apologised for disruption caused by ongoing works in Wembley as the leader of Brent Council urged it to “get to the bottom of the issues”.

Affinity Water acknowledged the problems that have stemmed from the work in Wembley High Road and Park Lane, which first began in 2019.

A spokesman for the group said it was working hard to maintain the water system in the area but recognised residents’ frustrations.

He said: “We are very sorry for the disruption caused by works carried out on our water mains in the Wembley area since 2019.

“Our key workers are dedicated to keep the water flowing to the area through emergency repairs or planned works on pipes.

“However, we do realise the impact these works can have on commuters, residents and businesses.”

It came after Cllr Muhammed Butt, leader of Brent Council, released a statement announcing he would speak with the company about the matter.

Cllr Butt said: “Following more disruption in Wembley High Road and Park Lane, I am setting up an urgent meeting with Affinity Water to understand what they will be doing to fix these problems once and for all.

“Since 2019, Affinity has applied for 17 emergency permits to fix leaks on those two roads alone.

“These latest repairs are stopping deliveries to essential businesses and making it more difficult for residents trying to get to vaccination appointments, Covid tests and keyworker jobs.

“We’ve been here many times before, so we now need Affinity to get to the bottom of the issues with the water mains for residents and businesses along that stretch.

“At that meeting, I will be asking them to explain their plans and holding them to account.”

The Affinity spokesman said it has been in contact with the council and Cllr Butt to see how it can “minimise the impact” of the works.