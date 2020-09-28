Search

Join Advice4Renters’ karaoke sing-a-longathon Zoom extravaganza

PUBLISHED: 16:41 28 September 2020

Fundraising sing-a-longathon in aid of Advice4 Renters. Picture: ThinkStockPhotos/Sheikoevgeniya

Fundraising sing-a-longathon in aid of Advice4 Renters. Picture: ThinkStockPhotos/Sheikoevgeniya

Sheikoevgeniya

Warm your vocal chords by joining a sing-a-longathon in aid of a Willesden housing charity.

Advice4renters (A4R) is hosting 100 minutes of karaoke this Friday (October 2) from 7pm to 9pm on Zoom.

The London Legal Walk Sing-A-Longathon is a fundraising event for the charity which helps private renters.

“Fly solo, bring your Zoom-gang or your family bubble and sing your favourite song, dress up and wear your best popstar costume!” said the charity.

Entrants can sponsor the A4R Choral Society to sing their favourite song in unison.

Or sponsor an A4R team member to sing solo.

A4R ensures that vulnerable people can access justice through “Legal Aid”, funding from local authorities, charitable donations, and by using pro-bono volunteers.

Text A4RSONG 2 to 70470 to donate £2, A4RSONG 5 to 70470 to donate £5 or A4RSONG 10 to 70470 to donate £10.

Or to donate click here

To register email info@advice4renters.org.uk

