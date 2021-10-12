Kilburn housing charity staff walking Legal London to raise vital funds

Published: 9:45 AM October 12, 2021

Supporters of a Kilburn housing charity are getting ready to pound London's legal districts in a desire to raise £2,000 to help more private renters.

The Advice for Renters staff, volunteers, trustees and friends are taking part in this year’s London Legal Walk organised by the London Legal Support Trust.

The 10km walk will take place next Monday (October 18), starting and finishing in Legal London, journeying across Tower Bridge, along the Thames, past the Shard, the Royal Courts of Justice and St Paul's Cathedral.

A4Rs Karen O'Sullivan said: "Advice for Renters provides free legal advice and representation to tenants facing eviction, disrepair, landlord harassment and other tenancy issues, ensuring tenants know their rights, and helping them uphold them."

To donate visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/AdviceForRenters21

Text A4RWALK 3 to 70480 to donate £3 - Text A4RWALK 5 to 70480 to donate £5 - Text A4RWALK 10 to 70480 to donate £10.

You may also want to watch:

Or alternatively, Walk with A4R to raise awareness as well as money?Contact karen.osullivan@advice4renters.org.uk by Wednesday (October 13).