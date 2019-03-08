Abandoned kitten with brain condition rescued by Mayhew now seeks a fur-ever home

An abandoned kitten with a neurological condition is on the look-out for kind owners and a fur-ever home.

Brollita came Mayhew, in Trenmar Gardens, after being abandoned in Wormwood Scrubs.

When the tiny calico kitten first arrived at the animal charity, she had difficulty drinking as her head tremors would cause water to splash on her face, which scared her.

Shaky and unstable, blood samples soon revealed she has the genetic condition Cerebella Hypoplasia.

The part of her brain that controls motor movement, spatial awareness and coordination is smaller and more underdeveloped than usual but Brollita only has a moderate form of the condition - meaning she can live a long life with the right care and attention.

A spokesperson said: "Brollita will need an owner who will be around for most of the day, and who has a secure enclosed garden area for her to enjoy under supervision. We would also consider a large indoor-only home."

Go to mayhew.org.