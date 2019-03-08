Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Abandoned kitten with brain condition rescued by Mayhew now seeks a fur-ever home

PUBLISHED: 12:21 06 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:21 06 August 2019

Abandoned disabled kitten Brollita seeks a new home. Picture: Mayhew

Abandoned disabled kitten Brollita seeks a new home. Picture: Mayhew

Archant

An abandoned kitten with a neurological condition is on the look-out for kind owners and a fur-ever home.

Brollita came Mayhew, in Trenmar Gardens, after being abandoned in Wormwood Scrubs.

When the tiny calico kitten first arrived at the animal charity, she had difficulty drinking as her head tremors would cause water to splash on her face, which scared her.

You may also want to watch:

Shaky and unstable, blood samples soon revealed she has the genetic condition Cerebella Hypoplasia.

The part of her brain that controls motor movement, spatial awareness and coordination is smaller and more underdeveloped than usual but Brollita only has a moderate form of the condition - meaning she can live a long life with the right care and attention.

A spokesperson said: "Brollita will need an owner who will be around for most of the day, and who has a secure enclosed garden area for her to enjoy under supervision. We would also consider a large indoor-only home."

Go to mayhew.org.

Most Read

Wembley landlord fined £25,500 for housing more than 25 tenants in his rundown Kilburn property

Salah Ali fined £25,500 for housing 25 tenants in his rundown Kilburn property. Picture: Brent Council

Dominic Ball on QPR’s chances in the Championship this season

QPR's Dominic Ball playing for former club Rotherham. Picture: John Walton/PA

Joy Morgan murder: Cricklewood man Shohfah-El Israel jailed for a minimum 17 years for killing missing student

Shohfah-el Israel. Picture: Herts Police

Scott McKenna hands in transfer request after QPR have bid rejected

Aberdeen's Scott McKenna is a target for QPR. Picture: Ian Rutherford/PA

Universal credit: Neasden man with epilepsy told to live on £16 a month by welfare bosses

David George Strong who has been told to live on £16 a month. Picture: Sam Volpe

Most Read

Wembley landlord fined £25,500 for housing more than 25 tenants in his rundown Kilburn property

Salah Ali fined £25,500 for housing 25 tenants in his rundown Kilburn property. Picture: Brent Council

Dominic Ball on QPR’s chances in the Championship this season

QPR's Dominic Ball playing for former club Rotherham. Picture: John Walton/PA

Joy Morgan murder: Cricklewood man Shohfah-El Israel jailed for a minimum 17 years for killing missing student

Shohfah-el Israel. Picture: Herts Police

Scott McKenna hands in transfer request after QPR have bid rejected

Aberdeen's Scott McKenna is a target for QPR. Picture: Ian Rutherford/PA

Universal credit: Neasden man with epilepsy told to live on £16 a month by welfare bosses

David George Strong who has been told to live on £16 a month. Picture: Sam Volpe

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Wealdstone boss Dean Brennan has confidence in new signings for season ahead

Action from Wealdstone's win over Dartford (pic Adam Williams)

Joy Morgan murder: Grieving mother appeals to Cricklewood killer to reveal where her daughter’s body is located

Shohfah-el Israel. Picture: Herts Police

Abandoned kitten with brain condition rescued by Mayhew now seeks a fur-ever home

Abandoned disabled kitten Brollita seeks a new home. Picture: Mayhew

Newman Catholic College pupils perform at British Library after Black Boys Book Club

Newman Catholic College students at the British Library's Africa Writes festival. Picture: Newman Catholic College

Dominic Ball on QPR’s chances in the Championship this season

QPR's Dominic Ball playing for former club Rotherham. Picture: John Walton/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists