Search

Advanced search

Brent 2020: Willesden Green photographer launches online exhibition starting with John the Grocer

PUBLISHED: 17:46 07 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:46 07 May 2020

A Lifetime's Work: John Gibbons the Greengrocer serving Dollis Hill for 42 years. Picture: Jude Wacks

A Lifetime's Work: John Gibbons the Greengrocer serving Dollis Hill for 42 years. Picture: Jude Wacks

©judewacks2020

An established greengrocer in Dollis Hill is the first subject of a Willesden Green snapper’s online exhibition.

A Lifetime's Work: John Gibbons the Greengrocer with partner Denise Bertholidi. Picture: Jude WacksA Lifetime's Work: John Gibbons the Greengrocer with partner Denise Bertholidi. Picture: Jude Wacks

Jude Wacks has launched “A Lifetime’s Work” on Instagram which celebrates diverse family businesses in the borough.

The photographic project has been commissioned by Brent 2020, London Borough of Culture, to be viewed through a screen.

Jude has picked nine independent family businesses which over generations have played a major role to the local Brent community and to the wider world in the past, present and the future and will update the stories in her Instagram postings.

“The inspiration for this photographic project came from John Gibbons, my local greengrocer, who has stood near Dollis Hill tube station for the last 43 years,” said mum-of-four Jude. “I wanted to share John’s personal story and then showcase the many others within the London Borough of Brent who have dedicated themselves to their family businesses and local communities.”

A Lifetime's Work: John Gibbons the Greengrocer with partner Denise Bertholidi. Picture: Jude WacksA Lifetime's Work: John Gibbons the Greengrocer with partner Denise Bertholidi. Picture: Jude Wacks

You may also want to watch:

She added: “During this difficult time of Covid-19, our local businesses have become even more important to us, literally becoming the only lifeline we can rely on. Others due to their nature since the start of this project have had to temporarily close their doors, but this is maybe a time for us to value those that have serviced our local areas and beyond.”

John, 57, said: “My family worked in the shop for 48 years and I’ve been there 42. I bought it it in 1992. It was great years ago, When I came here there were 15 of us from Church Road to Willesden Green Station and the last one that went was Smiths and Son eight years ago.

I love the community, I love the people, I’m serving people that have come in my shop every week for 35 years. Now with the virus coming, I’ve got old dears that come in for their pension, I haven’t seen them for 10 weeks. We’re delivering. Today I had 15 deliveries for the old boys and girls. The unity is amazing.

“I’ve had 30/40 people I don’t even know come in my shop and say they’ll deliver for me for free. It’s amazing, it’s a catastrophe that brings people together.

His partner Denise Bertholidi, who first met him in his shop 24 years ago, said: “Maybe more people are going to know about him and appreciate all he does.”

Through Instagram @a_lifetimes_work, (https://www.instagram.com/a_lifetimes_work/)

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Woman fighting for life after being stabbed in Neasden

A woman is in a stable condition after being stabbed in Neasden. Picture: David Nathan

Coronavirus: Brent has highest number of Covid-19 related deaths in the capital

NHS staff are working around the clock to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

Coronavirus: Brent youngsters defying lockdown are bored, poor, or living in overcrowded homes, study finds

Connect Stars volunteers and Zaffar Van Kalwala in Stonebridge Picturet: Connect Stars

Teenager bailed and two adults charged with stabbing a young woman in Neasden

A woman is in a stable condition after being stabbed in Neasden. Picture: David Nathan

Car collides into shop window in Kilburn

Collision on Kilburn High Road. Picture: Janine Campbell

Most Read

Woman fighting for life after being stabbed in Neasden

A woman is in a stable condition after being stabbed in Neasden. Picture: David Nathan

Coronavirus: Brent has highest number of Covid-19 related deaths in the capital

NHS staff are working around the clock to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

Coronavirus: Brent youngsters defying lockdown are bored, poor, or living in overcrowded homes, study finds

Connect Stars volunteers and Zaffar Van Kalwala in Stonebridge Picturet: Connect Stars

Teenager bailed and two adults charged with stabbing a young woman in Neasden

A woman is in a stable condition after being stabbed in Neasden. Picture: David Nathan

Car collides into shop window in Kilburn

Collision on Kilburn High Road. Picture: Janine Campbell

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Coronavirus: Root ‘very optimistic’ on England Test matches

England's Joe Root during a nets session

Players signed to play in The Hundred have contracts terminated

Essex's Dan Lawrence on the charge against Somerset in the Vitality Blast (pic: Ray Lawrence/TGS Photo).

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 7

Wheelchair athlete Tanni Grey-Thompson displays her four track gold medals as she arrived at Heathrow Airport from the Paralympic Games in Sydney, Australia

Indoor rowers urged to take part in One Minute Challenge

Great Britain's Bradley Wiggins (right) in action during the Open Men's 2000m heats during the British Indoor Rowing Championships at Lee Valley Velopark

Boxing: Joshua ‘could return in Middle East’ says Hearn

Anthony Joshua catches Andy Ruiz Jr during their IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO World Heavyweight Championship contest in Saudi Arabia
Drive 24