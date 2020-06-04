Child and man in critical condition after four people shot in Harlesden

A child and three adults were shot in Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan Archant

A child and three adults were rushed to hospital after being shot in Harlesden.

Police were called at 9.45pm last night (June 3) to “shots fired” in Energen Close.

Officers attended with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and found four people suffering gunshot injuries, Scotland Yard said.

They were all rushed to hospital.

A young child and a man are in a critical condition.

Two other victims, a man and a woman, are not in a life-threatening condition, police said.

A Met spokesperson said: “There has been no arrest at this early stage. Urgent enquires continue to establish the full circumstances.

“Cordons are in place at the scene where a full forensic examination is taking place.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting reference 8326/03june or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A Section 60 order was in place in Brent until 7am this morning.

A dispersal zone has also been authorised for the Harlesden area. There will be additional police patrols in the area, the Met added.