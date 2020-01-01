Search

Advanced search

Westbound A406 remains closed after a night pumping water after carriageway flooded by burst pipe

PUBLISHED: 12:55 07 July 2020

Red car floats in the A406 'river' after water pipe bursts. Picture@999London

Red car floats in the A406 'river' after water pipe bursts. Picture@999London

Archant

The A406 remains closed at Brent Cross as Thames Water continue to deal with a burst water pipe that flooded both carriageways yesterday.

Cars submerged in the A406 'river' after water pipe bursts. Picture@999LondonCars submerged in the A406 'river' after water pipe bursts. Picture@999London

London Fire Brigade were called at 3.35pm yesterday afternoon (July 6) to free eight motorists trapped inside their cars.

Westbound is closed from Henlys Corner to Staples Corner while eastbound there is short diversion via the A41 roundabout, said TfL traffic alerts.

Fire fighters and Thames Water staff have been working through the night to pump out the water.

The burst pipe is 24 inches in diameter, said Thames Water who are currently working with Transport for London to get the fix completed and the road surface repaired.

A406 North Circular after water pipe bursts. Picture@999LondonA406 North Circular after water pipe bursts. Picture@999London

Hundreds of households were without water or had very low levels yesterday evening.

Mark Wilsmore, founder of Ace Cafe in the North Circular, said is bar wasn’t affected but his home in Hendon was.

“It came as a surprise as I went to fill the kettle and there was no water,” he said. “I live in a block so went to check on others who were also affected.

“We checked the Thames Water site and lo and behold..It reminded me of our experience here (Ace Cafe) back on March 6 1996 when a 60 inch main blew and drowned the North Circular for 10 days.

Cars submerged after burst water main on North Circular. Picture: MissKaiKaengaCars submerged after burst water main on North Circular. Picture: MissKaiKaenga

“A 24 inch is quite a small one but even though a huge volume of water.”

READ MORE: Motorists stranded after water pipe bursts on A406

A Thames Water spokesperson said: “We’re sorry to anyone who has been disrupted by flooding, road closures or low water pressure due to a burst pipe on the North Circular Road.

We know this has happened at an especially difficult time and understand the concerns our customers may have.

“Our engineers were quickly on the scene and worked with the fire service throughout the night to pump away the water.

“They’re now preparing to start work to repair the pipe.

You may also want to watch:

“The water supply was returned to all properties last night.

“While this was happening, we identified everyone in area who has pre-registered with us as having special requirements, such as being medically reliant on water, to ensure we gave them the help and support they needed.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Motorists stranded on North Circular after water main bursts on carriage way

Cars submerged after burst water main on North Circular. Picture: MissKaiKaenga

Sixth arrest made after toddler, 2, shot in the head in Harlesden

The scene after the shooting. Picture: David Nathan

Kenton secondary school rings the changes with ‘anti-racist’ diversity programme within its mainstream teaching

Shalina Patel, infront of a history display. Picture: Claremont High School

Brent Labour councillors attend ‘joint prayer’ event in Wembley temple during lockdown

Tweet posted by Alperton's Cllr Trupti Sangani before putting privacy blocks on her account. Picture: BK Times

QPR exchange contracts on new training ground

A general view of the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, home of QPR

Most Read

Motorists stranded on North Circular after water main bursts on carriage way

Cars submerged after burst water main on North Circular. Picture: MissKaiKaenga

Sixth arrest made after toddler, 2, shot in the head in Harlesden

The scene after the shooting. Picture: David Nathan

Kenton secondary school rings the changes with ‘anti-racist’ diversity programme within its mainstream teaching

Shalina Patel, infront of a history display. Picture: Claremont High School

Brent Labour councillors attend ‘joint prayer’ event in Wembley temple during lockdown

Tweet posted by Alperton's Cllr Trupti Sangani before putting privacy blocks on her account. Picture: BK Times

QPR exchange contracts on new training ground

A general view of the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, home of QPR

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Teenager appears in court over ‘unprovoked and random’ killing of two sisters in Fryent Country Park

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman. Picture: Met Police

Westbound A406 remains closed after a night pumping water after carriageway flooded by burst pipe

Red car floats in the A406 'river' after water pipe bursts. Picture@999London

Boxing returns with behind-closed-doors BT Studios bill

Light middleweight Hamzah Sheeraz (pic: Scott Heavey/PA)

QPR exchange contracts on new training ground

A general view of the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, home of QPR

Wealdstone bring in Hughes, Wishart and Parish as they look to strengthen squad

Joe Widdowson of Dagenham & Redbridge and Dan Wishart of Forest Green Rovers (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)