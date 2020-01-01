Westbound A406 remains closed after a night pumping water after carriageway flooded by burst pipe

Red car floats in the A406 'river' after water pipe bursts. Picture@999London Archant

The A406 remains closed at Brent Cross as Thames Water continue to deal with a burst water pipe that flooded both carriageways yesterday.

Cars submerged in the A406 'river' after water pipe bursts. Picture@999London Cars submerged in the A406 'river' after water pipe bursts. Picture@999London

London Fire Brigade were called at 3.35pm yesterday afternoon (July 6) to free eight motorists trapped inside their cars.

Westbound is closed from Henlys Corner to Staples Corner while eastbound there is short diversion via the A41 roundabout, said TfL traffic alerts.

Fire fighters and Thames Water staff have been working through the night to pump out the water.

The burst pipe is 24 inches in diameter, said Thames Water who are currently working with Transport for London to get the fix completed and the road surface repaired.

A406 North Circular after water pipe bursts. Picture@999London A406 North Circular after water pipe bursts. Picture@999London

Hundreds of households were without water or had very low levels yesterday evening.

Mark Wilsmore, founder of Ace Cafe in the North Circular, said is bar wasn’t affected but his home in Hendon was.

“It came as a surprise as I went to fill the kettle and there was no water,” he said. “I live in a block so went to check on others who were also affected.

“We checked the Thames Water site and lo and behold..It reminded me of our experience here (Ace Cafe) back on March 6 1996 when a 60 inch main blew and drowned the North Circular for 10 days.

Cars submerged after burst water main on North Circular. Picture: MissKaiKaenga Cars submerged after burst water main on North Circular. Picture: MissKaiKaenga

“A 24 inch is quite a small one but even though a huge volume of water.”

A Thames Water spokesperson said: “We’re sorry to anyone who has been disrupted by flooding, road closures or low water pressure due to a burst pipe on the North Circular Road.

We know this has happened at an especially difficult time and understand the concerns our customers may have.

“Our engineers were quickly on the scene and worked with the fire service throughout the night to pump away the water.

“They’re now preparing to start work to repair the pipe.

“The water supply was returned to all properties last night.

“While this was happening, we identified everyone in area who has pre-registered with us as having special requirements, such as being medically reliant on water, to ensure we gave them the help and support they needed.”