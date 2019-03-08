Search

Daniel Blake death: Grieving father continues to seek answers 23 years on

PUBLISHED: 11:21 25 March 2019

The heartbroken father spent the 23rd anniversary of his teenage son’s death hoping the truth will emerge to enable him to properly grieve.

Daniel Blake, a talented mechanical engineer student, was found by railway tracks beneath Dudden Hill bridge, Neasden, the morning after attending a party in Burrows Road, Kensal Green, on March 23, 1996.

The police said it was suicide, that the 18-year-old jumped from the bridge; his family has always maintained it was murder.

Supt Claire Clark, from Barnet Police, visited Bonny Blake at his home on October 29 and told him that she would access files from two separate investigations - one by the British Transport Police 23 years ago, and one by the Met in 1999.

Mr Blake said; “Supt Clark said she is getting all the papers together, and when she gets them all together she will go through them and know what she’s going to do.”

A Met spokesperson said: “Senior officers from the North West Command Unit are in regular contact with Daniel’s father.”

