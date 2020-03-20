Brent drug raids: One man arrested in Kensal Green while 20KG cannabis found in Harlesden shop
PUBLISHED: 14:16 20 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:16 20 March 2020
Archant
Police seized 20kg of cannabis during a drugs raid on a Harlesden shop.
Harlesden safer neighbourhood team (SNT) issued a drugs warrant on Lloyds Groceries at 11am yesterday morning (March 19) to intercept a cargo due to be delivered to the store.
Officers searched the shop after being tipped off by the UK Border Force.
Posting on twitter @MPSHarlesden said: “Harlesden SNT conducted a drugs warrant on LLOYDS GROCERIES NW10 [sic] in Harlesden yesterday morning in response to UK Border Force intercepting 20kg of cannabis which was due to be delivered to the store. Officers conducted a search of the premises.
The investigation into this matter continues.
“We will continue to show a visible presence in the area, listening to residents and responding appropriately.”
In a separate tweet the crew were helping out Kensal SNT today (March 20) where “lots of drugs” were found and one man was arrested.
@MPSKensalGreen tweeted: “A large quantity of class A recovered along with weapons and paraphernalia. One in custody for Possession with intent to supply class A.”