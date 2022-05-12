News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News

Willesden pool where Tom Dean learned to swim offering free lessons

Author Picture Icon

William Mata

Published: 10:15 AM May 12, 2022
Updated: 10:16 AM May 12, 2022
Tom Dean back in Willesden - where he learned his craft

Tom Dean back in Willesden - where he learned his craft - Credit: 1 Life

The sports centre where two-time Olympic champion Tom Dean swam his first lengths is offering free swimming and lifeguard courses to Brent residents.

1Life’s Willesden Sports Centre will host multiple 30-minute sessions every day throughout May half term with each course taking five days to complete.

There are a variety of courses available for different ages and although they will predominantly be aimed at five-12 year olds there are options for adults and disabled people to gain confidence in the water too. 

Jane Hylton, contract manager for 1Life Willesden Sports Centre, said: “We’re so pleased to be able to offer these vital courses free of charge to the people of Brent.

“Swimming is a valuable life skill but it can also be a source of career inspiration, as shown by our very own Tom Dean, who started his Olympic career in this very pool.”

For more information, visit www.1life.co.uk/Willesden-Sports-Centre/ 

