Willesden pool where Tom Dean learned to swim offering free lessons
- Credit: 1 Life
The sports centre where two-time Olympic champion Tom Dean swam his first lengths is offering free swimming and lifeguard courses to Brent residents.
1Life’s Willesden Sports Centre will host multiple 30-minute sessions every day throughout May half term with each course taking five days to complete.
There are a variety of courses available for different ages and although they will predominantly be aimed at five-12 year olds there are options for adults and disabled people to gain confidence in the water too.
Jane Hylton, contract manager for 1Life Willesden Sports Centre, said: “We’re so pleased to be able to offer these vital courses free of charge to the people of Brent.
“Swimming is a valuable life skill but it can also be a source of career inspiration, as shown by our very own Tom Dean, who started his Olympic career in this very pool.”
For more information, visit www.1life.co.uk/Willesden-Sports-Centre/