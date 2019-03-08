Queen's Park community celebrates opening of 14 new council homes with family fun day

Residents outside Braeburn House in Queens Park, where 14 new council homes have been opened. Picture: Brent Council Archant

Brent Council opened 14 new council homes at the Braeburn Estate in Queen's Park on Friday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

As part of the celebrations to mark the event there was a community fun day which commemorated a century since the Addison Act. The bill paved the way for councils to build safe, secure and affordable homes.

You may also want to watch:

About 100 people from neighbouring estates in Queens Park joined the mayor of Brent, councillors and council staff in the new community centre.

The homes are a mix of one, two and three bedroom homes. They are part of Brent Council's plan to build 1,000 council homes.

Maureen Coughlin, chair of the Fiveways Tenants' and Residents' Association said: "We are so happy with our new community centre. Our residents' association celebrates the diversity of Brent and we welcome everyone. We hope our new space will prove to be a beacon where we can all gather to get to know one another through a number of activities and events."