Search

Advanced search

Queen's Park community celebrates opening of 14 new council homes with family fun day

PUBLISHED: 17:00 04 September 2019

Residents outside Braeburn House in Queens Park, where 14 new council homes have been opened. Picture: Brent Council

Residents outside Braeburn House in Queens Park, where 14 new council homes have been opened. Picture: Brent Council

Archant

Brent Council opened 14 new council homes at the Braeburn Estate in Queen's Park on Friday.

As part of the celebrations to mark the event there was a community fun day which commemorated a century since the Addison Act. The bill paved the way for councils to build safe, secure and affordable homes.

You may also want to watch:

About 100 people from neighbouring estates in Queens Park joined the mayor of Brent, councillors and council staff in the new community centre.

The homes are a mix of one, two and three bedroom homes. They are part of Brent Council's plan to build 1,000 council homes.

Maureen Coughlin, chair of the Fiveways Tenants' and Residents' Association said: "We are so happy with our new community centre. Our residents' association celebrates the diversity of Brent and we welcome everyone. We hope our new space will prove to be a beacon where we can all gather to get to know one another through a number of activities and events."

Most Read

Kilburn man convicted of £75,000 Grenfell Tower fraud

Messages left on a wall for the 72 people who lost their lives in the Grenfell Tower block outside Grenfell Tower, London, to mark the two-year anniversary. Picture: PA/Isabel Infantes

Wembley’s Kathan Dudhela, 19, on being the UK’s youngest flight instructor

Kathan Dudhela, 19, the UK's youngest flying instructor

Murals in Willesden Green and Church End bring ‘new energy’ to community and mark violent crime trauma

Artists Static - who have been working on murals in Willesden Green and Church End. Picture: David Nathan

Neasden credit card fraudster who threw acid in police officer’s face is jailed

Jovan Stanley. Picture: DCPCU

Tudor Simionov killing: Jury discharged after failing to reach verdict on Wembley man’s murder charge

Tudor Simionov. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Kilburn man convicted of £75,000 Grenfell Tower fraud

Messages left on a wall for the 72 people who lost their lives in the Grenfell Tower block outside Grenfell Tower, London, to mark the two-year anniversary. Picture: PA/Isabel Infantes

Wembley’s Kathan Dudhela, 19, on being the UK’s youngest flight instructor

Kathan Dudhela, 19, the UK's youngest flying instructor

Murals in Willesden Green and Church End bring ‘new energy’ to community and mark violent crime trauma

Artists Static - who have been working on murals in Willesden Green and Church End. Picture: David Nathan

Neasden credit card fraudster who threw acid in police officer’s face is jailed

Jovan Stanley. Picture: DCPCU

Tudor Simionov killing: Jury discharged after failing to reach verdict on Wembley man’s murder charge

Tudor Simionov. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Captain Malan says Middlesex must learn from Royal London One-Day cup exit

Dawid Malan of Middlesex sprints for a quick single during Essex Eagles vs Middlesex, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 19th April 2019

National League South: St Albans City 2 Wealdstone 3

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan. Picture: Adam Williams

Brent Friends of the Earth to hold ‘Green jobs’ meeting with shadow chancellor John McDonnell

Brent Friends of the Earth join Time is Now climate change picket. Picture: Ian Saville

Queen’s Park community celebrates opening of 14 new council homes with family fun day

Residents outside Braeburn House in Queens Park, where 14 new council homes have been opened. Picture: Brent Council

Locals and business owners hope that street overhaul will breathe new life into the ‘forgotten’ Kensal Corridor

Residents and business people from Kensal Green who back plans to transform the Kensal Corridor. Picture: Avril Mackintosh
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists