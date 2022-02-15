Revealed: Most expensive streets in Brent

Kingswood Avenue was found to have some of the highest-value sales over the past five years in Brent - Credit: Google Maps

Fresh research has revealed that when it comes to the most expensive streets in Brent, roads in Queen's Park lead the way.

Examining the cost of houses sold over the past five years, sales company Property Solvers found Kingswood Avenue, Aylestone Avenue and Chudleigh Road had some of the most high-value sales.

Conversely, Farmborough Close, The Martins and Wembley Park Drive were some of Brent's cheapest residential streets.

Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said only streets with three or more sales were included in the results.

“It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Kingswood Avenue (NW6) sold for £6,050,000," he said.

"There there were [also] properties that sold for £98,999 and under on Blunham Court, Harrowdene Road, Old St. Andrews Mansions and Jeymer Avenue."

The company used HM Land Registry data to compare prices in HA0, HA1, HA3, HA7, HA8, HA9, NW2, NW6, NW9 and NW10 postcodes.

This found that three properties on Kingswood Avenue sold for an average of £3,876,666; five sold on Aylestone Avenue for £3,587,990, and three sold on Chudleigh Road for an average of £3,563,333.

In Farmborough Close, three properties sold for an average of just £87,316, and in The Martins, 12 properties sold for an average of £123,250.