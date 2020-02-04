New show home opens at Maida Vale copper development

Latimer, the development arm of Clarion, the UK's largest housing association, is inviting London residents to come and see the newly opened second show home at its copper-clad Maida Vale development, NOMA.

The scheme consists of 248 apartments (109 homes for private sale and 139 affordable homes delivered via Westminster Council), designed to create a new community in the enviable neighbourhood of Maida Vale. Prices start from £695k for a two-bed flat.

Krete Luca, sales director at Latimer, says: "We're pleased to announce the opening of our second show home at NOMA, and we have plans to open a third. With a luxury finish and all high-grade fittings and finishes included as standard, this is an excellent opportunity for first-time buyers to take their first steps on the property ladder.

"NOMA, like all Latimer schemes, has been designed with the long-term sustainability of the community in mind. By offering high-spec homes with transparent pricing, we hope many first-time buyers will be able to put down roots in Maida Vale who might have previously felt alienated from home ownership in London.

"Across the country, Latimer is dedicated to increasing the pipeline of new-build homes to help fix the country's housing crisis, but more locally, we're committed to helping first-time buyers in particular get a foothold on the property ladder."

Top 10 reasons to buy at NOMA, Westminster

1. The scheme is well located in one of London's most iconic neighbourhoods, Maida Vale, with Little Venice and Regent's Park all under a half hour stroll away.

2. NOMA is perfectly located for commuters, with excellent Zone 2 transport links. Kilburn High Road station and Kilburn Park tube are both around a two-minute walk away from the development.

3. NOMA comes with its own on-site high-tech gym designed by Technogym fitness specialists, with private studio for PT sessions or yoga, or even urban massage. The site has been designed to make it easy for residents to access amenities and get to know their neighbours, creating a vertical community in the middle of the city.

4. NOMA features an on-site 12-hour concierge available to support residents

5. All high-grade fittings and finishes come as standard - there are no hidden charges for upgrades. This includes smart ovens which can be controlled by your phone, underfloor heating, and video entry. The luxury finish you see in the show home is what buyers will get as an end result.

6. Some 50 per cent of the total site is landscaped green space, considerately designed to create communal outdoor areas that can be enjoyed by NOMA residents of all ages.

7. Latimer focuses on providing choice for buyers. All its developments offer a range of homes in different sizes and price points, but all with a high-quality finish, transparent pricing structure, and community at their heart. At NOMA, while all one-bed apartments have now been sold, a range of two- and three- beds, as well as four-bed duplex family homes are still available.

8. NOMA's copper cladding is a genuine USP in a crowded London property market. The colour is a standout on the skyline, which over the years, will slowly oxidise into green and emulate a more natural environment.

9. Latimer, and its parent company Clarion Housing Group, the UK's largest affordable housing provider, have a vast amount of experience in building in the South East and London. It focuses on bringing a variety of new homes to the areas that need them, be that rural villages or large cities.

10. Latimer has community at its heart. As the development arm of Clarion Housing Group, Latimer is committed to reinvesting profits made from private sale homes into supporting its communities and building more affordable homes.

Latimer aims to help tackle the housing crisis by increasing its pipeline of new build developments, with profits reinvested into building more affordable homes and supporting communities.

For more information on the scheme, call 020 7205 2496 or visit noma-westminster.com.