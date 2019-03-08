Touring Wembley Park's new Troubadour Theatre

Tristan Baker and Oliver Royds at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, photo by David Jensen © DavidJensen 2019

From Beyonce to Chewbacca the cavernous 2,000 seat venue has a long history of film and TV making

Step into Wembley Park's new Troubadour Theatre and you are treading in the footsteps of Beyonce, Chewbacca and Blakey from On The buses.

The cavernous bar that greets you was once part of Britain's largest single TV studio where Saturday night shiny-floor shows such as Britain's Got Talent, The Cube, X Factor and An Evening With Beyonce were recorded or broadcast live.

Indeed the backstage corridor will be familiar to fans who watched X Factor judges doing the walkdown to enter the vast arena.

Today it is lined with gigantic photos of the talent show's climactic moments, Sheryl Cole celebrating with an ecstatic Little Mix, a fresh-faced One Direction, or Olly Murs duetting with Robbie Williams.

Our tour even took in Simon Cowell's former dresssing room where the media mogul installed a bathroom simlar to his own at home - and yes there are mirrors and a big TV in there.

But before that, the site was home to the Lucullus Garden Restaurant during the 1924 British Empire Exhibition.

Wembley Stadium had gone up the year before the colonial exhibition, and the area was ripe for development.

After the exhibition closed, the restaurant site was bought amid dreams of building an American style film complex which never quite materialised.

In 1928, British Sound Film Productions opened the first purpose-built sound studios with thee sound stages.

But a major fire curtailed production at the fledgling Wembley Studios, which were taken over by the American Fox Film Company in the 1930s to made cheap 'quickies'.

During the war the sound stages were leased by the Army Kinematograph Service and RAF Film Unit although Ealing Studios made Ships With Wings there in 1941.

Then in 1955 the site was in at the start of independent television as the home of Rediffusion.

The newly constructed 14,000 square foot Studio 5 first went on air in June 1960 with space enough for a circus ring, dance floor, full-scale orchestra, and an audience of 500.

It was the home of many of its major productions, iconic shows like The Frost Report and Ready Steady Go which in 1964 clocked up its top rated broadcast with a performance by The Beatles.

From 1968-72 it was taken over by London Weekend Television, TV dramas such as Upstairs Downstairs and comedy classic On The Buses were among the shows filmed there.

Then in the late 70s early 80s it was used for feature films again, where scenes were shot for the likes of Star Wars The Empire Strikes Back, Brazil, Yentl and The Elephant Man.

Since 1993 it was known as Fountain Studios but the final X Factor show went out in December 2016 and it was sold for £16 million to Wembley developers Quintain.

It's latest incarnation is as a theatre which can be configured into a flexible space seating from 1,000-2,000 with generous toilet facilities and a suite of rehearsal rooms for hire.

Currently hosting Dinosaur Live utnil Setpember 1 - we got a glimpse of the huge T Rex puppet on our tour - that will be followed by Chinese martial arts extravaganza Soul of Shaolin, then in October the National Theatre's award-winning War Horse, by which time a 300 seat restaurant will be completed for audiences and Wembley Park visitors to enjoy.

Oliver Royds and Tristan Baker, founders of Troubadour Theatres said: "We are delighted that Troubadour will provide diverse thetare programms at the heart of this area that has undergone an extraordinary transformation."