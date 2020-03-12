Disney on Ice presents Magical Ice Festival at Wembley

Timeless classics are set to captivate audiences as Disney on Ice presents Magical Ice Festival at London's iconic SSE Arena in Wembley.

Part of a nationwide tour, the Disney spectacular has a short run in London from April 2 to 5.

Audiences will be transported around the Disney Kingdom with Disney royalty - favourites Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy.

Moana is set to embark on an action-packed voyage with mighty demigod Maui, and you could get all tangled up with a chorus of rowdy inhabitants from the Snuggly Duckling when they get a visit from Rapunzel and Flynn Rider.

Sofie Roberg, who performs as Rapunzel, said: 'It's an honour to portray such a big character in the show.

'Disney has a worldwide audience and appeal, everyone knows Disney and has a favourite character or film. Children around the world look up to the characters with girls and boys playing with, and wanting to be, princesses and princes. It's just amazing to be part of bringing all that magic to the ice and entertaining audiences around the world.'

The 33-year-old from Sweden, who competed at national level in her home country, joined production company Feld Entertaiment in 2009 when she was just 22-years-old.

'I still love skating, being up in the air with a partner (Flynn Rider) and doing all the high lifts is great after competing as a solo figure skater. It's so much fun and great to watch. This is not like a real job, I'm living my dream.

'We train hard and travel a lot and the performers become like your family and friends. I've got to see a lot of the world and it's just an amazing experience. But despite all the travel this will be my first time performing in London. You're in for a real treat.'

Audiences will also go under the sea as Sebastian and his band introduce Ariel. And no Disney show would be complete without devoted sisters Elsa and Anna (err from Frozen 2, as if I need to say) fighting an eternal winter and Belle falling hopelessly in love with the Beast,

'We wanted to capture the moments and attributes that truly define these beloved characters and we've really done that through these stunning athletic performances', said director Patty Vincent.

So what are you waiting for? To book visit www.disneyonice.co.uk