Heartbreaking new song raises money for domestic abuse victims

PUBLISHED: 16:25 28 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:25 28 May 2020

Willesden Green singer Natalie Lindi. Picture: Natalie Lindi

Natalie Lindi

“Like a tattoo I can’t erase.” - a Willesden Green singer decided to raise money for charity with her new single after hearing about a rise in domestic violence during lockdown.

In February Natalie Lindi, 22, was announced as the Open Mic UK winner for 2019, and is raising money for the charity Refuge with her new song.

“I was inspired to release this song after hearing about the rising levels of domestic violence, and even deaths, during the lockdown,” she said. “It was very concerning to realise that ‘home’ is not a safe place for everyone. Being in lockdown has made it even harder to separate from an abuser.”

Natalie can be found on Instagram @natalie_lindi, where she is doing awareness-raising livestreams.

“I believe the song could positively impact many more, allow people to feel heard, and raise awareness,” said Natalie.

Tattoo, by Natalie Lindi, can be found on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube.

Topic Tags:

