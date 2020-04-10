Coronavirus: Wembley DJ’s online music marathon for NHS heroes

A Wembley music producer will perform a 24-hour DJ mix to raise money to support NHS staff and volunteers.

Jake Hodgson makes music under the name Pharaoh K and he will be live on his Facebook page from 7pm on Saturday (April 11).

Money raised from the set will go to NHS Charities Together, supporting NHS staff and volunteers caring for Covid-19 patients.

The 24-year-old said: “A few years ago two friends and I did a 24-hour sponsored mix and raised £3,000 for Teenage Cancer Trust, and we found it to be a really positive and enjoyable experience, although mega exhausting.

“Our NHS is desperately underfunded, overworked, and under resourced.

“We’ve got staff and volunteers who are bravely and selflessly risking their lives every day during this pandemic, and some are even dying, so it’s a serious matter and they need to be supported in every way possible.”

Jake plays UK funky and bass and has had his tracks played on Radio 1, KISS FM, Rinse FM. He has performed up and down the country.

“Music is pretty much the only thing that’s stopping my marbles from spilling absolutely everywhere during this bizarre time and I reckoned it’d be amazing to use that outlet to help the NHS staff,” he said.

“I thought DJing for 24 hours would be a great way to do this as it’s interactive and something that a lot of people can lock into; viewers will be able to watch the whole thing start to finish, comment, like, share etc, and I’ll be playing all sorts of music so I’m pretty sure everyone will have a lovely time.

“My aim is to raise £5,000 so all donations would be hugely appreciated, no matter how small, it’d be great if we could even go beyond my goal.”

The money raised will be donated to NHS Charities Together which gives grants to support NHS staff through wellbeing packs, accommodation, travel, parking and volunteer expenses. The campaign also supports longer term mental and rehabilitation of NHS staff, volunteers, patients and carers after the pandemic is over.

The DJ set will be live streamed on the Facebook page facebook.com/pharaohkmusic and donations can be made at justgiving.com/fundraising/pk24nhs.