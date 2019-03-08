Queen's Park gallery takes a stroll down North London's rock 'n' roll hall of fame

Nick Cave and The Birthday party at St Augustines Church on Kilburn Park Road, London 22 October 1981 Photo copywright David Corio Archant

Worldly Wicked and Wise in Salusbury Road has gathered a host of pictures of the area's legendary gigs for its Music in the Manor exhibition

Ian Dury and the Blockheads bass guitarist Norman Watt Roy in the background performing at the Gaumont State Theatre, Kilburn High Road, London on 21 December 1979 Ian Dury and the Blockheads bass guitarist Norman Watt Roy in the background performing at the Gaumont State Theatre, Kilburn High Road, London on 21 December 1979

A Queen's Park gallery is inviting visitors to take a stroll along North London's rock and roll hall of fame when music venues like The Mean Fiddler, The Harlesden Roxy and the Tropical Palace throbbed to the beat of the latest bands.

Music in the Manor celebrates legendary local gigs, starting with Louis Armstrong playing Kilburn's Gaumont State on New Year's Day 1960.

It runs right up to Jimmy Cliff's Subterranea gig in May taking in images of Count Basie, Hugh Masekela, The Beatles, The Bodysnatchers, The Slits and The Pogues to name a few.

After 25 years running a gift and picture framing shop, owner Tris Murray decided to take the plunge and transform Worldly Wicked and Wise in Salusbury Road into a gallery, showcasing the rich history of the local North London's music scene.

He spent months researching photographs by the likes of David Redfern, Ian Dickson, David Corrio and Norman Reid, who shot the images of Jimmy Cliff that close the show.

Murray, who attended Salusbury School as a child and lives in Harlesden said: "Growing up in Kilburn in the '70's and 80's was great if you loved music: there was The Mean Fiddler, The State, The Tropical Palace in Kensal Rise, Carnival of course and loads of other smaller venues.

"Some amazing bands played, including the Beatles, Bowie and The Who. Ian Dury's first band was called Kilburn and High Roads!

"Even The Clash had one of their fist gigs at the Harlesden Roxy, supported by a new all girl punk band The Slits.

"I wanted to remind people what an amazing musical and cultural history we have here. This exhibition has something for everybody.

"I'm really proud to show some amazing shots by the very talented photographers who were there."

Also on show is original footage of The Jam's 1977 music video for 'When You're Young,' which was shot on the Queen's Park bandstand featuring local school kids.

The Rezillos at Kilburn State in 1977, legendary Thin Lizzy singer Phil Lynott at him in Kilburn in 1976 and Nick Cave at St Augustine's Chruch on Kilburn Park in 1981 are among the other images.

The framing show will continue to trade alongside the exhibition which continues until the end of July at 81, Salusbury Road, NW6.

All the images are available for sale.